Samsung tri-fold phone display size tipped ahead of launch- Know what to expect

Samsung is expected to launch its first-ever tri-fold smartphone which will likely called Galaxy G Fold. The foldable smartphone has been in the works for a year and finally, after the Huawei Mate XT release, Samsung has also decided to launch its tri-fold smartphone. While information surrounding the smartphone has been slim, but as we get closer to launch, leaks and rumours have started to circulate over the internet. In a new leak, the Galaxy G Fold display sizes were tipped, giving us a glimpse of what the tri-fold smartphone may look like.

Samsung Galaxy G Fold display

Samsung's first tri-fold smartphone, the Galaxy G Fold is expected to launch this year with a G-style foldable with both displays folding inwards. Reportedly, this folding style will make the smartphone more sturdy and durable, protecting the big displays of the smartphone. As far as display is concerned, Industry analyst Ross Young has tipped the display sizes of the Samsung tri-fold. It was highlighted that tri-fold could come with a 6.49-inch cover display and a 10-inch display when unfolded, which is as big as a small-sized tablet. For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 7.6-inch main folding display.

Reports suggest that the tipped folding mechanism and display sizes will provide users with a more comfortable grip when holding the smartphone. Therefore, it could be another folding smartphone innovation for Samsung. Apart from the display sizes, rumours suggest that the Galaxy G Fold could be similar in weight to the Huawei Mate XT, however, it may not be much slimmer. Therefore, we may have to wait a little longer to know what Samsung has in store for the newly evolving foldable market.

Samsung Galaxy G Fold launch

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are expected to make their debut in July 2025. However, the Samsung tri-fold launch timeline is yet to be finalised. Rumpus suggests a 2025 launch, but the sale may not begin until early 2026. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy G Fold may launch in selected regions similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition model.

