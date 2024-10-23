Samsung tri-fold phone may launch in 2025: Here’s everything you need to know

Huawei became the first smartphone brand to launch a tri-fold smartphone in China. The Huawei Mate XT gained much popularity for its slim profile and Z- style fold. Now, Samsung is also rumoured to fast-track its development plans for a tri-fold smartphone and it will likely debut in 2025. Therefore, we may see another tri-fold innovation in less than a year, and it will be Samsung who will be competing with Huawei and other brands. Know where Samsung has reached to announce its first tri-fold phone.

Also read: Pixel 9a camera features tipped, may be disappointing for fans

You may be interested in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G Pink

Pink 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 7% OFF 7% OFF Samsung Galaxy A55 Awesome Iceblue

Awesome Iceblue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 9% OFF 9% OFF Samsung Galaxy A35 Awesome Iceblue

Awesome Iceblue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 24% OFF 24% OFF Samsung Galaxy F15 Ash Black

Ash Black 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Samsung tri-fold phone

According to the ZDNet Korea report, Samsung is planning to launch its first-ever tri-fold smartphone next year alongside a clamshell phone. The rumoured tri-fold is expected to fold twice unlike the Mate XT's Z-style fold. It was also highlighted that Samsung Display and other partners have completed the development of parts and the commercialisation plans have also been formulated for hassle-free release in 2025. It is also worth noting that, the final release decision would be taken by Samsung Electronics' MX division, leaving some uncertainty about when the first tri-fold phone could launch.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launching soon, ‘Plus' model may just be a hoax, here's why

However, this is not the first time Samsung has planned to launch a tri-fold phone, as the talks have been around for quite some time now. The tech giant also showcased its display innovations with Flex G and Flex S at the CES 2024 event, giving hope to Samsung launching a more advanced version of the foldable.

Also read: Realme GT 7 Pro launching in India as the first Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC smartphone in November

Samsung foldable smartphone growth

Samsung Displays has played a crucial role in supplying foldable displays to competition brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and others. However, this year, orders for Samsung OLED displays have been reduced by 10%, resulting in a decreased number of rolling plans. This also showcases the sales for the Galaxy Z series have experienced a major downfall, as highlighted in the report. The newly launched Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold are also not doing as well as expected in terms of demand, causing major changes in the development of new foldable displays.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!