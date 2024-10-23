 Samsung tri-fold phone may launch in 2025: Here’s everything you need to know | Mobile News

Samsung tri-fold phone may launch in 2025: Here’s everything you need to know

Samsung’s first tri-fold phone is to launch in 2025, know what the company has planned for the new generation foldable. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 23 2024, 12:04 IST
Samsung tri-fold phone may launch in 2025: Here’s everything you need to know
Samsung’s first tri-fold phone finally reached the development stage, and may debut in 2025. (X.com/Jasonwill101)

Huawei became the first smartphone brand to launch a tri-fold smartphone in China. The Huawei Mate XT gained much popularity for its slim profile and Z- style fold. Now, Samsung is also rumoured to fast-track its development plans for a tri-fold smartphone and it will likely debut in 2025. Therefore, we may see another tri-fold innovation in less than a year, and it will be Samsung who will be competing with Huawei and other brands. Know where Samsung has reached to announce its first tri-fold phone. 

Also read: Pixel 9a camera features tipped, may be disappointing for fans

You may be interested in

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,998
Buy now
7% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A55
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹39,999Original price:₹42,999
Buy now
9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹30,999Original price:₹33,999
Buy now
24% OFF
Samsung Galaxy F15
  • Ash Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹12,140Original price:₹15,999
Buy now

Samsung tri-fold phone

According to the ZDNet Korea report, Samsung is planning to launch its first-ever tri-fold smartphone next year alongside a clamshell phone. The rumoured tri-fold is expected to fold twice unlike the Mate XT's Z-style fold. It was also highlighted that Samsung Display and other partners have completed the development of parts and the commercialisation plans have also been formulated for hassle-free release in 2025. It is also worth noting that, the final release decision would be taken by Samsung Electronics' MX division, leaving some uncertainty about when the first tri-fold phone could launch.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launching soon, ‘Plus' model may just be a hoax, here's why

However, this is not the first time Samsung has planned to launch a tri-fold phone, as the talks have been around for quite some time now. The tech giant also showcased its display innovations with Flex G and Flex S at the CES 2024 event, giving hope to Samsung launching a more advanced version of the foldable. 

Also read: Realme GT 7 Pro launching in India as the first Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC smartphone in November

Samsung foldable smartphone growth

Samsung Displays has played a crucial role in supplying foldable displays to competition brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and others. However, this year, orders for Samsung OLED displays have been reduced by 10%, resulting in a decreased number of rolling plans. This also showcases the sales for the Galaxy  Z series have experienced a major downfall, as highlighted in the report. The newly launched Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold are also not doing as well as expected in terms of demand, causing major changes in the development of new foldable displays. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 12:04 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung tri-fold phone may launch in 2025: Here’s everything you need to know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: How to get Magma Quake Emote

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: How to get Magma Quake Emote
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans camp outside Rockstar Games offices: What lengths will fans go for leaks?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans enthralled by Indie open world game concept set in Scottish town Paisley
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets