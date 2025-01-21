Samsung tri-fold smartphone to launch in 2025: Here’s what we know

Samsung tri-fold device will likely make its debut in Q3 of 2025, here’s what we expect to come in the upcoming months.

Samsung tri-fold smartphone to launch in 2025: Here’s what we know
Samsung is speculated to make some big announcements in 2025 in terms of new devices, Galaxy AI, and others. Currently, we are eagerly waiting for tomorrow's Galaxy Unpacked event to see what the new Galaxy S25 series model has in store for users. Now, after a major event, Samsung may host another launch event in July to introduce its new generation foldables. Reportedly, the South Korean giant is preparing to launch three foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip FE. Now, a new report has surfaced that highlights the launch of Samsung tri-fold in 2025. Therefore, know when Samsung could launch its first-ever tri-fold device. 

Also read: Samsung tri-fold phone may launch in 2025: Here's everything you need to know

Samsung tri-fold launch timeline

Samsung has been rumoured to be bringing its tri-fold device for years and now we may finally get to see it launching this year. Last year, Huawei Mate XT left a huge mark in the foldable market by becoming the world's first tri-fold smartphone, now Samsung is expected to stun the market with its new innovative foldable device which may debut later this year. Tipster @Jukanlosreve shared a post on X explaining Samsung's plans for launching new generation foldable models. 

Also read: Huawei Mate XT, world's first triple-screen foldable phone may launch globally- Here's everything we know so far

It was highlighted that Samsung may launch the  Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 as per schedule, which means it may debut in July 2025. Next, the company could announce an affordable clamshell-style foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip FE which has been in talks since last year. After these three models, Samsung is also expected to launch a tri-fold smartphone with dual hinges, a bigger display, and more. In terms of launch timeline, the Samsung tri-fold may launch in Q3 of 2025, therefore, we still have months to confirm these claims.

Samsung tri-fold specs and features

Reportedly, the Samsung tri-fold is expected to come with a 9.9-inch or 10-inch main display which will be unfolded. This showcases a tablet-like display, when bigger than Galaxy Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch display. It was also highlighted that Samsung may develop 200,000 units of the tri-fold to examine its popularity among the buyers. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 16GB variant will be available in only four countries- All details

 

