Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10+, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra design and colour option leaked ahead of launch

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series, consisting of Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy S10 Ultra, is expected to launch this fall. The internet is buzzing with rumours and leaked details of the new Samsung tablets. In a recent leak, the images of the marketing material of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series have been leaked online, showcasing probable colour options of the upcoming series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series rumoured details

As per the leaked marketing material by AndroidHeadlines, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is anticipated to feature a design bearing similarity to theTab S9 series. The publication shared three images that are rumoured to be a part of promotional material for Samsung's new tab series.

According to the leaked images, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra may come in dark grey colour or graphite colour and the Galaxy Tab S10+ might come in a beige colour shade. This is believed to be similar to the colour shades of Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra which came in graphite and beige colour variants.

The leaks further added that Samsung may keep the shape of a notch akin to the design of the Tab S9 series. Based on this likelihood, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is expected to come with a black bar present on the four sides just like the Tab S9+. While the upcoming Tab S10 Ultra is expected to feature a boat-shaped notch present on the horizontal side as one of the leaked displays the graphite tablet having it.

Another leaked image showcased the Samsung Notes app alongside the transcription feature, also known as Notes Assist by Samsung. It is expected that the new Galaxy Tab S10 series will likely feature Galaxy AI editing tools such as Generative Edit and Circle to Search, which presently exist in the Tab 9 series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series expected launch schedule

According to the rumours, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series will likely launch in the month of October just like its predecessor Tab S9 series. The launch is expected to share the release schedule of the Galaxy S24 FE smartphone.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is reportedly undergoing certifications before the anticipated launch. According to 91mobiles, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra was discovered on certification sites including India's BS and China's 3C.

