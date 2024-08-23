 Samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on September 25, expected to cost over Rs… | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is said to be the company's most expensive foldable phone till date.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 23 2024, 10:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is rumoured to be the company’s thinnest foldable phone to date. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its most expensive phone till date. If reports are to be believed, Samsung's most expensive phone will likely break cover on September 25 and its price is expected to begin at $2100 ( 1,76,000). Over the past couple of weeks, numerous details about the phone have been leaked online and a recent report by The Chosun Daily has shed light on some new information about the device. The phone that we are talking about is Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. Here's what we know about the rumoured Samsung foldable.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review: Premium leap in Samsung's foldable space

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may be limited to these countries

As mentioned in a report by The Chosun Daily, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may remain exclusive to South Korea and China initially. The publication also suggests that the phone may go on sale in South Korea from September 25.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review: A worthy upgrade or just another foldable smartphone

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim: What we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is rumoured to be the company's thinnest foldable phone to date with a thickness of just over 10mm. For context, the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 12.1mm profile. Although upcoming phone may be thinner than the regular model, it is still said to sport a larger 6.5-inch external display and an 8-inch internal display,

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Know which book-style foldable is better

Reports suggest that the phone will carry a price tag of around $2100 and will only be offered in black colour. It is not yet known whether the new Slim model will only feature a better design or it will also get enhanced performance. A report by Galaxy Club suggests Samsung may finally upgrade the Under Display Camera (UDC) in the Galaxy Fold 6 Slim to 5MP from the 4MP that the company has been using since Galaxy Z Fold 3.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 10:26 IST
