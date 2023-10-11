Samsung's October security update set to roll out! Is your device eligible?

Every now and then Samsung releases security updates to fix vulnerabilities and protect your smartphone from malware. The October 2023 security update will start rolling out for various Samsung Galaxy devices. As per a report, the upcoming update does not include major changes however, it does come with some backend fixes that will make your smartphone run smoothly while maintaining your safety. If you want to download the Samsung security update, then check out the list of eligible Galaxy devices.

What's new in Samsung's October security update

According to the 9To5Google report, Samsung's October patch focuses on fixing One UI vulnerabilities, with no major changes. However, the patch notes for Samsung's October patch list which highlight two critical Samsung vulnerabilities and several Android weaknesses that have been addressed in the upcoming security update. Samsung has also rolled out the beta version of Android 14-based One UI 6.0 in a few countries and it might be made available to all devices in coming months.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Eligible devices for Samsung's October security update

Samsung's premium S-series will be getting the new security update. All the series for recent years will be getting the update for optimized performance. The devices include:

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Further, the newest foldable devices will also be powered with new security features. The devices include:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy A, F and M series will also be getting the upcoming October security update. The company has already started rolling out the update gradually so users will be able to update their smartphones soon. Users will be notified once the update is available on their devices.

How to update Samsung smartphones

Go to your smartphone's settings.

Tap on Tap Security & privacy and go to “Security Updates”

Install the update and your smartphone will automatically restart.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!