Samsung's tri-fold phone may launch in July alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7- What we know so far

Samsung will reportedly announce several foldable smartphones this year including a tri-fold phone. Several rumours surrounding the tri-fold have been circulating online, giving us a glimpse of its display sizes, performance and others. Reports suggest that Samsung could name the device as Galaxy G Fold due to its anticipated folding mechanism. Now, a new rumour about the tri-fold has surfaced which gives a glimpse into its expected launch timeline. Therefore, if the Huawei Mate XT (the world's first tri-fold) excites you, then the upcoming Galaxy G Fold could also come to your interest as these two models will be competing with each other.

Samsung Galaxy G Fold launch timeline

A South Korean publication ET News has shared a report claiming that the Samsung Galaxy G Fold could go into mass production in April and the supply chain parts have also been finalised. Therefore, the mass production hints towards a July launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Therefore, at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, we could see the major Samsung foldable launching.

In terms of design, the Galaxy G Fold will be quite different from the Huawei Mate XT. Firstly, reports suggest that the smartphone may fold inwards instead of the Z-style fold like Huawei. The smartphone could feature a 6.49-inch cover display and a 9.96-inch main foldable display. These measurements are quite different than Mate XT as it is slightly larger in size. Despite its launch, the Galaxy G Fold may not go on sale soon after launch and we also expect a limited availability as the Galaxy Fold Special Edition. Therefore, even after the launch, we may have to wait a few months more to get our hands on the new range of foldable smartphones.

Apart from the display measure, Samsung may introduce S Pen compatibility to maintain the slimness of the smartphone. Additionally, for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the company has reportedly removed some S Pen features to make the smartphone slimmer than its predecessor. Therefore, Samsung could make plenty of changes to compete with the growing foldable smartphone market.

