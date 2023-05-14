Save 49000 on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra today; Price just dropped to under 85000

You can save a massive Rs. 49000 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra worth Rs. 149999 today on Flipkart. Here are the offer details you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 14 2023, 12:35 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max CHALLENGES Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with this MAJOR camera upgrade
Apple iPhone
1/5 Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at the September event, and the leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast. As per the latest detail, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of camera performance. A recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an optical zoom lens with 5-6x zoom capabilities. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2/5 According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5-6x optical zoom, which is almost double the 3x zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4/5 Advantages of Periscope camera: By redirecting light from the camera's aperture to align with the phone's body, periscope lenses enhance the camera's zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is particularly important for phones to remain pocketable and easy to carry. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10x zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens could feature 5x or 6x zoom, which beats the current 3x magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
View all Images
Here is how you can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra by paying a lot less than its retail price. (Bloomberg)

Samsung had in February 2023 launched the Galaxy S23 series, which included the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the top and most premium model of the series. The phone not only gets amazing cameras, long lasting battery, beautiful display, it also offers astonishing overall performance. But in order to get all these, you need to pay a hefty amount. Yes, the retail price of the phone is quite high at Rs. 149999, as per Flipkart. However, in order to make the phone a bit affordable, Flipkart has rolled out stunning offers on the device. From initial discount to exchange and bank offers- you can avail it all to bring down the cost of the phone. Here is how you can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for under Rs. 85000.

Get Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra under Rs. 85000 on Flipkart

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available on Flipkart at an initial discount of 16 percent. This means that if you buy the phone at the discounted rate you will have to pay Rs. 124999 instead of its retail price of Rs. 149999. It can be noted here that you will have to pay extra Rs. 99 as the secured packaging fee. While, if you want to further reduce the cost of the phone, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers.

In order to avail the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the help of the exchange offer, you need to have an old smartphone and that too in a good working condition. According to Flipkart, your old smartphone can fetch you up to Rs. 42000 off more on the discounted rate of the phone. That is, if you get the maximum benefit of the exchange offer, you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra for only Rs. 82999 (124999-42000).

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Meanwhile, the bank offers being provided on the phone include a 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card; 10 percent off on IndusInd Bank Credit Card EMI transactions up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 7500 and above; 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 8000 off on HDFC bank Credit Card Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering a freebie that is a 200% welcome bonus upto Rs. 10000.

B0BT9CXXXX

However, you are advised to go through the terms and conditions before availing these offers in order to avoid any kind of confusion.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 May, 12:35 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Save 49000 on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra today; Price just dropped to under 85000
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets