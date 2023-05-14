Save 49000 on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra today; Price just dropped to under 85000

Samsung had in February 2023 launched the Galaxy S23 series, which included the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the top and most premium model of the series. The phone not only gets amazing cameras, long lasting battery, beautiful display, it also offers astonishing overall performance. But in order to get all these, you need to pay a hefty amount. Yes, the retail price of the phone is quite high at Rs. 149999, as per Flipkart. However, in order to make the phone a bit affordable, Flipkart has rolled out stunning offers on the device. From initial discount to exchange and bank offers- you can avail it all to bring down the cost of the phone. Here is how you can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for under Rs. 85000.

Get Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra under Rs. 85000 on Flipkart

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available on Flipkart at an initial discount of 16 percent. This means that if you buy the phone at the discounted rate you will have to pay Rs. 124999 instead of its retail price of Rs. 149999. It can be noted here that you will have to pay extra Rs. 99 as the secured packaging fee. While, if you want to further reduce the cost of the phone, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers.

In order to avail the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the help of the exchange offer, you need to have an old smartphone and that too in a good working condition. According to Flipkart, your old smartphone can fetch you up to Rs. 42000 off more on the discounted rate of the phone. That is, if you get the maximum benefit of the exchange offer, you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra for only Rs. 82999 (124999-42000).

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Meanwhile, the bank offers being provided on the phone include a 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card; 10 percent off on IndusInd Bank Credit Card EMI transactions up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 7500 and above; 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 8000 off on HDFC bank Credit Card Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering a freebie that is a 200% welcome bonus upto Rs. 10000.

B0BT9CXXXX

However, you are advised to go through the terms and conditions before availing these offers in order to avoid any kind of confusion.