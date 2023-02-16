Sensational Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut! Save Rs. 55000, get it for Rs. 19999

    Trending News

    Who doesn't want to own a smartphone with an AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, a powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a camera with a telephoto lens? But oftentimes, the main issue becomes affordability. But right now, you can take advantage of a massive deal which lets you save a whopping Rs. 55000 and grab yourself a Samsung smartphone that offers all the above mentioned features and more. Yes, right now, on Flipkart, there is a stunning Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut deal going on which slashes the price from Rs. 74999 to just Rs. 19999, including exchange offer. If this deal has piqued your interest, check details below.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut on Flipkart

    The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB on Flipkart is Rs. 74999. But luck is shining on all buyers trying to buy the smartphone today as there is a surreal discount on the smartphone. Under this offer, you get a flat 46 percent discount. This is a massive Rs. 35000 off on the Samsung smartphone. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 39999. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. But if you are still not satisfied with this price, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with just one little step.

    Flipkart also has a great exchange offer of up to Rs. 20000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you will require an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE home for just Rs. 19999.

    All you need to do is visit either the website or the mobile application of Flipkart and search for the phone and select the color and size variant you want to buy. If you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can click on buy with exchange and provide the essential details such as brand, model, and IMEI number to get the exact amount of discount.

