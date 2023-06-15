Latest leak confirms Apple iPhone 15 will be a big burden for you

For Apple fans, their worst nightmare may actually come true! Apple is set to roll out a big iPhone 15 price hike. Numerous leaks have hinted at that and increasingly, this is being confirmed by a number of sources. While leaks about all the fancy new tech that will make it to the iPhone 15 has been truly amazing, the price hike leaks have been a disappointment.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Wall Street analyst Dan Ives revealed that the forthcoming iPhone 15 lineup will come with a higher average selling price (ASP). It is anticipated that the prices may surge by as much as $200, leaving a significant impact on potential buyers of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models.

While specific pricing details for the iPhone 15 were not disclosed by Ives, it is noteworthy that the current iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 ( ₹1,29,900 in India), whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max begins at $1,099 ( ₹1,39,900 in India). It is plausible that these prices could be increased to $1,099 (~ ₹89,300) and $1,199 (~ ₹97,400) for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, respectively. However, these figures should be taken with caution as they are based on previous leaks and may not be entirely accurate.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Interestingly, it appears that not only the Pro models, but even the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus might also get a price hike, despite earlier expectations suggesting otherwise.

The purported price increase, which would mark the first since the launch of the iPhone X in 2017, is believed to be attributed to the inclusion of several prominent features in the iPhone 15 Pro models. These enhancements consist of a titanium build, expanded RAM, faster USB 3.2 ports, and more. Also, it is being reported that all the iPhone 15 models will get a huge camera upgrade and not just the Pro models.

Also, it is expected that the entire iPhone 15 lineup will boast the inclusion of Dynamic Island and a USB Type-C port, a first for any iPhone. Furthermore, users can anticipate improvements in performance and camera capabilities across the range. While rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may even feature a periscope lens, it is advisable to approach this information with skepticism. Additionally, some subtle yet noticeable design tweaks may be introduced for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

As nothing has been officially confirmed at this stage, it is prudent to wait until Apple's September event for more definitive information.