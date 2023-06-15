Latest leak confirms Apple iPhone 15 will be a big burden for you

Growing concerns are being expressed that Apple will actually bite the bullet and roll out a burdensome iPhone 15 price hike.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 15 2023, 12:05 IST
iPhone 15: 5 things that are tipped to be rolled out on launch
image caption
1/5 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/5 Dynamic Island arrival: Unlike iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. This will be a big upgrade that will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 48MP camera: Apple analysts believe that the iPhone 15 will receive an upgraded camera similar to the Pro version while getting a 48MP upgrade from a 12MP primary camera. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Bigger display: So far, we have seen the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 with a display size of 6.1 inches. However, several leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could feature a 6.2-inch display. Also, all iPhone 15 models are expected to get slightly curved bezels. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
5/5 A16 Bionic chipset: Last year, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had to settle for the old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 14
View all Images
Image Caption: This representative image showcases the iPhone 14, providing a glimpse into the future of the iPhone 15. (Bloomberg)

For Apple fans, their worst nightmare may actually come true! Apple is set to roll out a big iPhone 15 price hike. Numerous leaks have hinted at that and increasingly, this is being confirmed by a number of sources. While leaks about all the fancy new tech that will make it to the iPhone 15 has been truly amazing, the price hike leaks have been a disappointment.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Wall Street analyst Dan Ives revealed that the forthcoming iPhone 15 lineup will come with a higher average selling price (ASP). It is anticipated that the prices may surge by as much as $200, leaving a significant impact on potential buyers of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models.

While specific pricing details for the iPhone 15 were not disclosed by Ives, it is noteworthy that the current iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 ( 1,29,900 in India), whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max begins at $1,099 ( 1,39,900 in India). It is plausible that these prices could be increased to $1,099 (~ 89,300) and $1,199 (~ 97,400) for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, respectively. However, these figures should be taken with caution as they are based on previous leaks and may not be entirely accurate.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Interestingly, it appears that not only the Pro models, but even the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus might also get a price hike, despite earlier expectations suggesting otherwise.

The purported price increase, which would mark the first since the launch of the iPhone X in 2017, is believed to be attributed to the inclusion of several prominent features in the iPhone 15 Pro models. These enhancements consist of a titanium build, expanded RAM, faster USB 3.2 ports, and more. Also, it is being reported that all the iPhone 15 models will get a huge camera upgrade and not just the Pro models.

Also, it is expected that the entire iPhone 15 lineup will boast the inclusion of Dynamic Island and a USB Type-C port, a first for any iPhone. Furthermore, users can anticipate improvements in performance and camera capabilities across the range. While rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may even feature a periscope lens, it is advisable to approach this information with skepticism. Additionally, some subtle yet noticeable design tweaks may be introduced for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

As nothing has been officially confirmed at this stage, it is prudent to wait until Apple's September event for more definitive information.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jun, 12:05 IST
Home Mobile News Latest leak confirms Apple iPhone 15 will be a big burden for you
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements
Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets