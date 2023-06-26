Shocking move! Apple set to downgrade iPhone 15 chip manufacturing process?

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 lineup has been the subject of numerous leaks, revealing several significant upgrades. But what about iPhone 15 price? A shocking leak has revealed that Apple is looking at cutting the cost of the iPhone 15 and it will do so with this shock startegy. It is being suggested that Apple may downgrade the manufacturing process for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max's new A17 chipset. Yes, this will make it less efficient, but it will also become more affordable to produce, Forbes reported quoting a Weibo source - Cell Phone Chip Expert.

However, while the A17 chip would become easier and cheaper to produce, it may increase power consumption and impact battery life.

While downgrading chip manufacturing in itself is a bold step, the timing for it to happen is astounding. The leakster said that it will happen mid-cycle for the iPhone 15 lineup and that means in 2024. That means the chip will miss the iPhone 15 launch, which is in September 2023!

Okay, having said that, the lower cost will help buyers, right? Wrong! Apple may well not pass the savings in cost of production to the retail customer.

So, why will Apple switch chip production in mid-cycle of a phone? To prepare for for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. That means, the chip is not really for iPhone 15, but for iPhone 16 and Plus. Apple is following a trend wherein it uses the chip from last year's 'Pro' iPhones for the vanilla iPhones. This has happened to iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. So, the new A17 chip startegy may be meant for iPhone 16 and Plus.