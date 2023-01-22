Smartphones under 15000 with 50MP camera: Realme 10, Moto G62 5G, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, more

    Trending News

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 22 2023, 21:41 IST
    smartphone under Rs. 15000 with 50MP camera
    Looking for a smartphone under Rs. 15000 with 50MP camera? Don't miss out on these recommendations.

    When it comes to budget smartphones, compromises are a must! And, in order to pack some premium features, smartphones turn expensive. But if you are looking for a budget smartphone that can fulfill all your daily needs and take good-quality pictures, then here are some recommendations for you. There are a number of smartphone under Rs. 15000 that offer 50MP cameras. Among these are Realme 10, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G and some more. Check the full list here.

    Top smartphones under Rs. 15000 with 50MP camera

    Realme 10: The latest smartphone features a 90Hz AMOLED screen, 5000mAh battery, 50MP AI camera, and much more. Priced at Rs. 13999, the Realme 10 comes with the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BSCDL4ZN

    iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: It is priced at Rs. 13999 for a 4GB+64GB variant and packs the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, which can handle daily tasks from multi-tasking to web browsing with ease. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD display, a 50MP Eye Autofocus primary camera coupled with a 2MP macro lens, and a 5000mAh battery. HT Tech review finds that the photos in daylight with its primary camera are quite decent - it maintains details and slightly enhanced colours, which makes the photos social-media ready|#+|

    B07WGPKWB3

    Moto G62 5G: The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is currently priced at Rs. 14999 on Flipkart. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, the phone gets a 6.55 inch display, triple rear camera setup headlined by 50MP wide coupled with 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lens, 5000mAh battery, and more. HT Tech reviews finds that daylight HDR shots in well-lit environments get you pretty decent images, but it struggles in low-light conditions.

    B0BNKHY4RD

    Poco M5: The Poco M5 is a good-looking phone with great battery life, decent cameras, and good performance. Priced at Rs. 14499, Poco M5 draws power from MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and features a 6.58-inches FHD+ Display. For photography, it packs a triple camera setup of 50MP primary coupled with two 2MP cameras. Poco M5 review by HT Tech says, "Images shot in daylight conditions with the primary 50MP rear camera come out clean displaying decent amounts of detail, however, it struggles with its HDR performance."

    B0BJK5C7ZW

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: The Galaxy F23 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity U-display with a 120Hz refresh rate, is powered by the Snapdragon 750G Processor, and a 5000mAh battery. Originally priced at Rs. 15999 for a 4GB memory variant it can be purchased for Rs. 13999 from Flipkart. For photography, it brings a 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro lens. HT Tech review says that “it was able to deliver more than expected. The pictures turned out to be bright, sharp, and true to their colour in daylight."

    B0B1F6TQ5Q

    You should note that among these, Poco M5 and Realme 10 are 4G smartphones. So, if you are also looking to upgrade to 5G connectivity, then we suggest choosing alternatives.

    First Published Date: 22 Jan, 21:28 IST
