Smartphones under 50000 with great cameras: Google Pixel 7, Galaxy S22 Plus and more

There is a wide range of options available in the smartphone market for you to choose from. While selecting the perfect smartphone within a budget of Rs. 50000, it is important to take into account certain factors, especially the camera quality and performance. In effect that means does the phone offer crisp life-like photos under all conditions and is it fast while performing all the jobs that you throw at it. Additionally, considering features like long battery life and a perfect display for your binge-watching sessions is crucial. By comparing the features and prices of different models, you can find the best value for your money. If you're seeking quick suggestions, here are the top five smartphones under Rs. 50,000 that offer excellent cameras and fast performance. From Google Pixel 7, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus to Xiaomi 12 Pro, check out the top 5 options here.

Google Pixel 7 5G

If you are looking for a smartphone that can capture excellent photos, then Google Pixel 7 can be a great option. Daytime captures are excellent, but it's the awe-inspiring night mode that shines by highlighting dark areas without noise and capturing intricate details. Not just the camera, it gets the new Tensor G2 chip, which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. Also, the Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD AMOLED display with a 90Hz of refresh rate. Currently, it is available at a price of Rs. 46900 on Amazon with a flat 43 percent off.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

After the launch of the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy S22 smartphones are witnessing some significant discounts. After a year of launch, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is still one of the best smartphones to get under Rs. 50000. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, its 50 MP primary lens coupled with 12 MP and 10 MP secondary cameras are impressive to capture portraits, and a lot more. The main 50MP camera takes great-looking photos in both day and night conditions, with loads of details and higher brightness. It is now available for Rs. 49999 on Flipkart with 50 percent off.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro is priced at Rs. 44999 for the base variant on Amazon. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display offers a great viewing experience coupled with a beautiful design and fast charging of 120W. With its triple camera setup of 50MP each, the camera output via all three sensors is flagship quality. Especially at night, the main camera does a great job with details, colours, and exposures.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

The Exynos 1380 chipset-powered Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ super AMOLED 120Hz display and a triple camera setup of 50MP primary coupled with 12MP and 5MP secondary cameras. Talking about its camera performance, the primary camera is quite impressive as it highlighted all the details. When it comes to night photography, the sensor brightened up the image and boosted the colours but without any noise or grain. The Samsung Galaxy A54 comes at a starting price of Rs. 38999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Priced at Rs. 49999 on Flipkart, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a great flagship phone. It gets power from Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a 4610mAh battery with 125W wired charging. For photography, it gets a 200MP camera coupled with 50MP and 12MP camera sensors. Its main camera does an impressive job with all the details, but what's even more impressive is the colour science – photos still have slightly saturated colours but the dynamic range is on point. For night photography, it works weel with Night vision mode only.