Smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, Dimensity 9500 to launch ahead of schedule this October- Details

Smartphones featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and Dimensity 9500 chipsets are set to launch earlier than expected with exciting upgrades for upcoming devices.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 20 2025, 15:28 IST
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and Dimensity 9500
Smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and Dimensity 9500 chipsets are expected to launch sooner than planned. (Qualcomm)

Smartphones featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipsets are set to launch earlier than anticipated, according to a recent leak. These devices, which will feature cutting-edge chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek, are expected to hit the market ahead of their initially projected timelines. Chinese smartphone manufacturers are usually the first to introduce devices with the latest chipsets, with Samsung typically following suit with its high-end models in January.

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and Dimensity 9500: Launch Timeline Ahead of Schedule

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared an update on Weibo, revealing that smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and Dimensity 9500 could launch as early as September, though some models may be officially revealed in October. Qualcomm's flagship chipset is usually unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit in October, and manufacturers typically follow up with product announcements shortly after. In recent years, companies like Xiaomi and Realme have been among the first to unveil new smartphones with the latest Qualcomm processors.

Also read: Honor 400 Lite key features and design tipped via Google Play Console listing: Here's what to expect

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Key Upgrades Expected in Snapdragon 8 Elite 2

Previous leaks have indicated that the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset will bring significant performance improvements over the current Snapdragon model. The chipset will reportedly use TSMC's N3P process, which is expected to enhance GPU performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which relies on the N3E process.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a series price and other key features tipped online ahead of March 4 launch- All details

Dimensity 9500 to Feature New Architecture

Meanwhile, the Dimensity 9500 is anticipated to feature an upgraded architecture, including two Cortex-X930 cores (referred to as “Travis”) and six Cortex-A730 performance cores (referred to as “Gelas”), a departure from the Dimensity 9400's configuration that only used performance cores. This year's Dimensity 9500 is expected to also be produced using TSMC's N3P process, which should improve both efficiency and overall performance.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A06 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC launched in India: Check price, features and more

Although the tipster has a solid history of providing accurate information about upcoming smartphones, it's important to approach these claims with caution. The full details of both chipsets and their respective devices will likely become clearer as we move closer to the anticipated launch window, which is expected in early October.

First Published Date: 20 Feb, 15:28 IST
Smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, Dimensity 9500 to launch ahead of schedule this October- Details
