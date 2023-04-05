Smashing deal! Do not miss this iPhone 13 price cut opportunity, pay just 31999, not 69900

Despite all the leaks around the iPhone 15, the smartphone is still months away from its launch. And if you are in need of an upgrade to your existing smartphone, then you should not wait that long. There is no reason to wait, especially when there is an amazing iPhone 13 price cut available. Flipkart is offering a massive deal where you can own the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 31999 instead of Rs. 69900. The discount is inclusive of exchange offers. Check out the details below.

iPhone 13 price cut on Flipkart

The retail price of the iPhone 13 128GB variant on Flipkart is Rs. 69900, currently. However, there is a surreal discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 price cut offer, you get a flat 11 percent discount. This is a massive Rs. 7901 off on the iPhone device. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 61999. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk with just one little step.

Flipkart also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 30000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 home for just Rs. 31999 and save Rs. 37901 in the process.

Why should you buy the iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is the previous year's flagship and it features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with 60Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with Apple A15 Bionic chipset, the same which is used for the iPhone 14. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra wide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera with retina flash.