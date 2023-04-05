Smashing deal! Do not miss this iPhone 13 price cut opportunity, pay just 31999, not 69900

Big surprise for iPhone lovers. This iPhone 13 price cut can let users save Rs. 37901 on the Apple smartphone. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 05 2023, 14:10 IST
Best camera smartphones of 2022: Not just iPhone 14 Pro! These flagships have mind-blowing cameras
image caption
1/5 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is our favourite! Samsung’s colour tuning is amazing and its 108MP camera can do wonders at night. The 10X optical zoom camera is great for photographers, and the video recording performance is impressive. Even portrait photos have great bokeh effects and subject cutout, both from its front and rear camera sensors. Great deal on Amazon right now: Rs. 99,999 for the base 256GB model. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 With a 48MP main camera and a new 12MP ultra-wide camera, the iPhone 14 Pro Max can take brighter and detailed night photos as well as great daylight photos. The macro mode is great and the 3X zoom is impressive too. If you care for videos, the iPhone impresses with its unmatched dynamic range and great noise suppression. Starting at Rs. 129,900 for the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro, there aren’t many overall camera packages as great as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iQOO 9T
3/5 At Rs. 49,999, the iQOO 9T is a good deal for those who want good cameras and reliable performance. It impresses at night and offers brightly lit and saturated photos during the day. The iQOO 9T also offers a 2x zoom portrait camera for good portrait photos. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and the V1+ chip keep the phone cool and help with image processing. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
4/5 The Google Pixel 7 Pro comes to India at a price of Rs. 84,999 and is a superb phone for photographers. It has impressed us with its colour tones and great exposure management. It even beats the iPhone with its skin tones and superb Night Sight photos. The 5X optical telephoto camera helps while zooming , and Google’s AI and ML algorithms can enhance the photos to offer a highly desirable effect. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 The Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is the company’s flagship in India, at Rs. 54,999 is another great camera smartphone you can buy. With a triplet of three 50MP cameras at the back, the Xiaomi 12 Pro offers bright and colour boosted photos in most lighting situations. The 50MP zoom camera is of great help while taking portraits, and Xiaomi’s various camera modes are fun to play with as well. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 13
View all Images
Want to buy the iPhone 13 at an unreal price? This price cut opportunity on Flipkart can make it happen. (REUTERS)

Despite all the leaks around the iPhone 15, the smartphone is still months away from its launch. And if you are in need of an upgrade to your existing smartphone, then you should not wait that long. There is no reason to wait, especially when there is an amazing iPhone 13 price cut available. Flipkart is offering a massive deal where you can own the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 31999 instead of Rs. 69900. The discount is inclusive of exchange offers. Check out the details below.

iPhone 13 price cut on Flipkart

The retail price of the iPhone 13 128GB variant on Flipkart is Rs. 69900, currently. However, there is a surreal discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 price cut offer, you get a flat 11 percent discount. This is a massive Rs. 7901 off on the iPhone device. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 61999. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk with just one little step.

Flipkart also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 30000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 home for just Rs. 31999 and save Rs. 37901 in the process.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09G9D8KRQ

Why should you buy the iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is the previous year's flagship and it features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with 60Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with Apple A15 Bionic chipset, the same which is used for the iPhone 14. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra wide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera with retina flash.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Apr, 14:03 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Smashing deal! Do not miss this iPhone 13 price cut opportunity, pay just 31999, not 69900
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets