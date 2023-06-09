Smashing deal! iPhone 14 gets a major price cut; Know how much you can save

Big surprise for iPhone lovers. This iPhone 14 price cut offers a 13 percent discount on the Apple smartphone. Check details.

| Updated on: Jun 09 2023, 21:26 IST
Want to buy the iPhone 14 at a great discount? This price cut deal on Flipkart can make it happen. (HT Tech)
Want to buy the iPhone 14 at a great discount? This price cut deal on Flipkart can make it happen. (HT Tech)

The Apple WWDC event is over and we have seen what the iOS 17 will offer. It gets interesting features such as Contact posters, NameDrop, Live Voicemail, and fun animated stickers. And if you want to enjoy these features, you will need an iPhone first. That's easier said than done given its big price tag. But there are some deals which can bring down its price considerably. Take this iPhone 14 price cut for example.

iPhone 14 is part of this year's flagship smartphone series by Apple. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display, an upgraded A15 Bionic chipset, and a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP wide lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. It also gets new crash detection and satellite connectivity features.

iPhone 14 price cut on Flipkart

The retail price of the iPhone 14 128GB variant on Flipkart is Rs. 79900, currently. However, there is a surreal discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 14 price cut offer, you get a flat 13 percent discount. This is a massive Rs. 10901 off on the iPhone device. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 68999.

iPhone 14 exchange offer

Flipkart also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 33000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange.

iPhone 14 bank offers

Flipkart is also offering a bank offer on top of other deals. If you use the Flipkart Axis Bank card, you can get a 5 percent cashback on the purchase of the smartphone. In case you prefer a no-cost EMI deal, you will need HDFC Bank debit cards to avail the option.

First Published Date: 09 Jun, 21:26 IST
