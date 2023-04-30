Smashing offer on Samsung Galaxy A53! Price crashes to 13399 from 39990

Want a new smartphone, desire a big discount too? There are several options before you- from the latest launches to older models available with amazing price drop offers. The Samsung Galaxy A53 has also received an amazing discount on Amazon. The phone worth Rs. 39990 can be purchased by paying a lot less by availing discount and other offers on Amazon. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Galaxy A53 can be reduced to as low as Rs. 13399. Here are the offer details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A53: How to get it at a reduced rate on Amazon

The price of the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A53 has fallen massively on Amazon. The device is available at a discount of 16 percent for Rs. 33499 against Rs. 39990 on the ecommerce platform today. This means that on ordering the phone today on Amazon you will just have to pay the discounted amount. That is you will be able to save straight away Rs. 6491.

However, if you are looking for further price reduction, you will have to opt for the exchange and bank offers. In order to avail the phone on exchange you need to have an old device in a good working condition which can fetch you maximum benefits on exchange. On exchange, you can get up to Rs. 20100 further off.

Combining both the discount and the exchange offer (If you get the maximum benefit), the price of the Samsung Galaxy A53 can fall to Rs. 13399. Meanwhile, it can be known that Amazon is also offering two bank offers on the device including- 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

The Galaxy A53 runs on Exynos Octa Core chipset along with Android 12 and is a 5G device. It gets a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED Display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 5000mAh battery. The phone also suppers a quad rear camera setup (64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP) along with a selfie camera of 32MP.