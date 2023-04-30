Smashing offer on Samsung Galaxy A53! Price crashes to 13399 from 39990

If you purchase the Samsung Galaxy A53 from Amazon today, you will have to pay a lot less than its maximum retail price, courtesy the big discount. Check the offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 30 2023, 13:19 IST
Power-packed phones on a budget: Samsung Galaxy F13, Poco M5, Moto G32, more
Realme C55
1/5 Realme C55: The newly added entry-level Realme C55 features a 5000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging support. It packs the MediaTek Helio G88 Chipset, and a 64MP AI primary rear camera. It comes at a price of Rs. 10999 available on the official website and Flipkart and Amazon.  (Priya / HT Tech)
Poco M5
2/5 POCO M5: It has a 6.58-inch FHD+ 90Hz Display, a 5000mAh battery, and is powered by the MediaTek G99 chipset. For photography, it gets a  50MP triple camera and 8MP front camera. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 10999 on Amazon and Flipkart.  (HT Tech)
Moto G32
3/5 Moto G32: It has a strong 5000mAh battery support and power from the Snapdragon 680 chipset. The Moto G32 offers a 6.5-inch Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and packs a 50MP camera with a 16MP selfie camera. You can find it priced at Rs. 10499.  (Motorola)
Samsung Galaxy F13
4/5 Samsung Galaxy F13: It packs a huge 6000mAh battery and gets an Exynos 850 chipset. Topping it all, the smartphone offers a 50MP rear and an 8MP front camera. The Galaxy F13 is available in three colour options – Nightsky Green, Waterfall Blue and Sunrise Copper starting at Rs. 10999.  (Flipkart )
image caption
5/5 Redmi 10A Sport: It packs a 5000mAh battery and it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core Processor. The smartphone also comes with an AMOLED Display and houses a 13MP rear and a 5MP front camera. It comes at an affordable price of Rs. 10499.  (Xiaomi)
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
View all Images
Check Samsung Galaxy A53 price drop details on Amazon here. (HT Tech)

Want a new smartphone, desire a big discount too? There are several options before you- from the latest launches to older models available with amazing price drop offers. The Samsung Galaxy A53 has also received an amazing discount on Amazon. The phone worth Rs. 39990 can be purchased by paying a lot less by availing discount and other offers on Amazon. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Galaxy A53 can be reduced to as low as Rs. 13399. Here are the offer details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A53: How to get it at a reduced rate on Amazon

The price of the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A53 has fallen massively on Amazon. The device is available at a discount of 16 percent for Rs. 33499 against Rs. 39990 on the ecommerce platform today. This means that on ordering the phone today on Amazon you will just have to pay the discounted amount. That is you will be able to save straight away Rs. 6491.

However, if you are looking for further price reduction, you will have to opt for the exchange and bank offers. In order to avail the phone on exchange you need to have an old device in a good working condition which can fetch you maximum benefits on exchange. On exchange, you can get up to Rs. 20100 further off.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09VGKM57G

Combining both the discount and the exchange offer (If you get the maximum benefit), the price of the Samsung Galaxy A53 can fall to Rs. 13399. Meanwhile, it can be known that Amazon is also offering two bank offers on the device including- 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

Samsung Galaxy A53

The Galaxy A53 runs on Exynos Octa Core chipset along with Android 12 and is a 5G device. It gets a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED Display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 5000mAh battery. The phone also suppers a quad rear camera setup (64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP) along with a selfie camera of 32MP.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 13:19 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Smashing offer on Samsung Galaxy A53! Price crashes to 13399 from 39990
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way
iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets