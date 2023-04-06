Smashing offer! Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price crashes from 28990 to only 1999; grab it this way

Not every day do you get a great deal on recently launched smartphones. Samsung had in mid-January announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and now the device is available with a huge price drop on both Flipkart and Amazon. With the help of the offers, the price of the phone can come down to under Rs. 2000. If you want to get the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, here are the offer details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price drop on Flipkart

With a discount of 24 percent, you can straight away save Rs. 6991 on the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. This means the price of the phone worth Rs. 28990 has fallen to Rs. 21999 on Flipkart. And this is not all! You can further avail the exchange offer to get another up to Rs. 20000 off on the device, bringing its price down to just Rs. 1999. The only thing you need to do is exchange your old smartphone in a good working condition.

Flipkart is also offering bank offers on the device including- 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card; 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 2000 Off On SBI Credit Card transactions.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price drop on Amazon

Similar to Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is available on Amazon at a discounted rate of Rs. 21999. For further reduction in the cost of the device, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too. Your old phone can fetch you up to Rs. 19200 off. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 2799.

B0BS193NXQ

The bank offers include Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; Rs. 2000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value Rs. 1000.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features an edge-to-edge 6.6 inch FHD+ Infinity-V display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone houses a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The phone also sports a 50MP quad rear camera set-up along with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lens.