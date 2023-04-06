Smashing offer! Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price crashes from 28990 to only 1999; grab it this way

Both Flipkart and Amazon are offering a smashing discount along with exchange and bank offers. You can save up to Rs. 26000 now. Here is how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 06 2023, 11:23 IST
Steal price! Check Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M33 sale
Samsung Galaxy S22
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999, as mentioned on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where its price has been reduced to just Rs. 54540. (sprint.com)
Samsung Galaxy S22
2/5 Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 15200 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G as an exchange bonus. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Moreover, there’s an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M13
3/5 Samsung Galaxy M13 – Samsung Galaxy M13 is usually priced at Rs. 14999, though you can grab it for just Rs. 10999, giving the customers a huge 27 percent initial discount on this budget smartphone from Samsung. Get up to Rs. 10250 off on the Samsung Galaxy M13 exchange bonus. You can get 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Card transactions if you are an Amazon Prime customer.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 – Samsung Galaxy M33 can be yours for just Rs. 16499 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 24999. Moreover, get Rs. 15200 as exchange bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime
5/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime – The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime is usually priced at Rs. 13499 but you can get a discount on it as well as an additional coupon of Rs. 500 which reduces the price to just Rs. 12499. You can also get Rs. 11950 as trade-in bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
View all Images
Know how you can save up to Rs. 26000 on Samsung Galaxy A23 5G here. (Samsung)

Not every day do you get a great deal on recently launched smartphones. Samsung had in mid-January announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and now the device is available with a huge price drop on both Flipkart and Amazon. With the help of the offers, the price of the phone can come down to under Rs. 2000. If you want to get the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, here are the offer details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price drop on Flipkart

With a discount of 24 percent, you can straight away save Rs. 6991 on the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. This means the price of the phone worth Rs. 28990 has fallen to Rs. 21999 on Flipkart. And this is not all! You can further avail the exchange offer to get another up to Rs. 20000 off on the device, bringing its price down to just Rs. 1999. The only thing you need to do is exchange your old smartphone in a good working condition.

Flipkart is also offering bank offers on the device including- 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card; 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 2000 Off On SBI Credit Card transactions.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price drop on Amazon

Similar to Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is available on Amazon at a discounted rate of Rs. 21999. For further reduction in the cost of the device, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too. Your old phone can fetch you up to Rs. 19200 off. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 2799.

B0BS193NXQ

The bank offers include Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; Rs. 2000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value Rs. 1000.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features an edge-to-edge 6.6 inch FHD+ Infinity-V display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone houses a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The phone also sports a 50MP quad rear camera set-up along with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lens.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Apr, 11:08 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Smashing offer! Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price crashes from 28990 to only 1999; grab it this way
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets