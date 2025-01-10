Some iPhone users are experiencing delayed alarms and complaints of alarms remaining 'silent': Report

Apple, in 2024, acknowledged an issue with the iPhone's alarm app and assured users that it was working on a fix. Since then, multiple updates have been released for various iPhone models. The issue revolves around alarms going off at incorrect times, even on the latest iOS 18 versions. Recently, Android Authority highlighted a Reddit thread where several iPhone users reported that their alarms are still malfunctioning.

What Users Are Saying

One user shared: "My 10:30 AM sleep alarm rang at 12:42 AM instead." On the same thread, others echoed similar concerns. A user named Ducksleazzy commented: "Yeah I've had this problem with Reminders, where a couple reminders that were supposed to go off at 10.30 and 10.45 respectively went off at some random time after 11." Notably, the latter was running iOS 18.1.1.

Another user expressed frustration, saying, “I thought I was losing my mind. These damn things either go off late, go off silently (despite every setting showing max volume for ringer, alarm, and otherwise), or the alarms TURN THEMSELVES OFF OVERNIGHT??” The user added, “On that last point, I thought maybe I turned it off overnight while half asleep the first time it happened and then forgot about. The second, third, and fourth times I knew something was up.”

“This happened today with me as well. I think there is a new bug on iOS 18.2.1,” user TrickStudio2494, said.

As evident from user reports, the bug persists across various iOS versions, indicating that it may not have been resolved yet.

What You Can Do In The Meanwhile

If you're facing this issue and don't want to risk missing an alarm, it's best to rely on a physical alarm clock or set an alarm on another device until Apple resolves the problem.

Last year, following a Today Show segment discussing the same issue, Apple confirmed that it was working on a fix. However, it seems some users are still experiencing this problem.

