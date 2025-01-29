Since the debut of the iPhone 14 series, Apple's iPhones have offered satellite connectivity, enabling users to contact emergency services and reach their contacts in areas without cellular coverage. Although this feature has been limited to select regions, where available, it has proven to be life-saving. Now, Apple has bolstered this functionality and made the experience easier, partnering with Elon Musk's Starlink. According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple, SpaceX, and T-Mobile have come together to enable satellite network connectivity on iPhones through Starlink.

For those unfamiliar, Starlink is a satellite-based internet service that allows users to stay connected, even in the most remote areas. It is a subsidiary of SpaceX, led by Elon Musk.

Starlink iPhone Trial Now Available For Select Users

This development follows the release of the iOS 18.3 update, where T-Mobile, Apple, and SpaceX have come together to bring this feature to iPhones, alongside a range of Android smartphones.

Some iPhone devices are now able to test SpaceX's Starlink Direct-to-Cell functionality. This means you can get direct coverage from satellites in space. However, the trial is currently limited to text messages via satellite, with voice and data functionality planned for the future, according to T-Mobile.

To be eligible for this feature and to see if you are part of the trial, you will need to update to iOS 18.3. T-Mobile mentions that once you have received the update and are in the T-Mobile Starlink beta, you can stay connected by texting via satellite from virtually anywhere.

Notably, this comes after T-Mobile and SpaceX received approval from the Federal Communications Commission last year.

How Does It Work?

If a T-Mobile iPhone user is part of the trial and in an area without reception, they will be able to connect directly to SpaceX satellites to enable texting. In addition to this, they can also connect to the Globalstar service, which has been Apple's main provider until now.

How Is This Different From The Current Satellite Connectivity That iPhones Offer in Select Regions?

For context, since the iPhone 14, users in select regions have had the ability to connect to satellites to text emergency services, request assistance, send roadside messages to friends and family, and share their location—all without a mobile network or Wi-Fi.

The feature is currently available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, and the US.

This feature currently uses Globalstar's satellite connectivity. However, as reported by Bloomberg, there is a major difference between connectivity with Starlink and Globalstar. With Globalstar, iPhones must be pointed toward the sky to connect to a satellite, requiring fine-tuning. With Starlink, however, the connection happens automatically, so you won't have to aim your phone at the sky to connect to satellites.

