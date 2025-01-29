Some iPhone users can now send texts via Elon Musk’s Starlink: How it differs from traditional satellite connectivity

Apple has enhanced the iPhone's satellite connectivity and streamlined the experience by partnering with Elon Musk's Starlink.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 29 2025, 13:42 IST
Some iPhone users can now send texts via Elon Musk’s Starlink: How it differs from traditional satellite connectivity
iPhone models since the iPhone 14 have offered satellite connectivity in select regions. (Apple)

Since the debut of the iPhone 14 series, Apple's iPhones have offered satellite connectivity, enabling users to contact emergency services and reach their contacts in areas without cellular coverage. Although this feature has been limited to select regions, where available, it has proven to be life-saving. Now, Apple has bolstered this functionality and made the experience easier, partnering with Elon Musk's Starlink. According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple, SpaceX, and T-Mobile have come together to enable satellite network connectivity on iPhones through Starlink.

For those unfamiliar, Starlink is a satellite-based internet service that allows users to stay connected, even in the most remote areas. It is a subsidiary of SpaceX, led by Elon Musk.

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now

Also Read: iPhone SE 4, M4 MacBook Air, and other Apple products launching early in 2025

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Starlink iPhone Trial Now Available For Select Users

This development follows the release of the iOS 18.3 update, where T-Mobile, Apple, and SpaceX have come together to bring this feature to iPhones, alongside a range of Android smartphones.

Some iPhone devices are now able to test SpaceX's Starlink Direct-to-Cell functionality. This means you can get direct coverage from satellites in space. However, the trial is currently limited to text messages via satellite, with voice and data functionality planned for the future, according to T-Mobile.

To be eligible for this feature and to see if you are part of the trial, you will need to update to iOS 18.3. T-Mobile mentions that once you have received the update and are in the T-Mobile Starlink beta, you can stay connected by texting via satellite from virtually anywhere. 

Notably, this comes after T-Mobile and SpaceX received approval from the Federal Communications Commission last year. 

How Does It Work?

If a T-Mobile iPhone user is part of the trial and in an area without reception, they will be able to connect directly to SpaceX satellites to enable texting. In addition to this, they can also connect to the Globalstar service, which has been Apple's main provider until now. 

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra first impression: New Galaxy AI features, slimmer design, but same battery

How Is This Different From The Current Satellite Connectivity That iPhones Offer in Select Regions?

For context, since the iPhone 14, users in select regions have had the ability to connect to satellites to text emergency services, request assistance, send roadside messages to friends and family, and share their location—all without a mobile network or Wi-Fi. 

The feature is currently available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, and the US.

This feature currently uses Globalstar's satellite connectivity. However, as reported by Bloomberg, there is a major difference between connectivity with Starlink and Globalstar. With Globalstar, iPhones must be pointed toward the sky to connect to a satellite, requiring fine-tuning. With Starlink, however, the connection happens automatically, so you won't have to aim your phone at the sky to connect to satellites.

Also Read: DeepSeek AI: What sets it apart? Top 10 burning questions answered

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jan, 13:41 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Some iPhone users can now send texts via Elon Musk’s Starlink: How it differs from traditional satellite connectivity
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 fans expect major announcement on January 30 as speculation grows over release date reveal
Nintendo Switch 2

Microsoft to bring Xbox titles to Nintendo Switch 2, including Halo and Call of Duty: Report
GTA 6 meme

GTA 6 meme featuring AI Trump executive order sparks online frenzy with viral video - All details
Epic Games mobile store

Epic Games mobile store expands with new third-party titles, free games, and exciting features- Details
GTA 6 characters

GTA 6: Will iconic characters like Tommy, CJ, and Franklin return to Vice City?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets