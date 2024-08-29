OnePlus found itself in soup again after several users of former flagship devices complained of dead motherboards. As mentioned in a post by OnePlus Club, several OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 10 series users reported issues regarding dead motherboards and claimed that the company failed to provide them any support. A few OnePlus users who experienced this issue went on to share their story in social media posts and the OnePlus Community Forum. The reason behind the issue is not yet known but it is worth noting that the user complaints shared in the X post are from the past two months.

Also read: “Career pressure is real”: Indian dad creates LinkedIn profile for 2-year-old son

You may be interested in OnePlus Nord 4 Obsidian Midnight

Obsidian Midnight 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage OnePlus 12R Iron Gray

Iron Gray 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage OnePlus 12 Silver

Silver 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage OnePlus Open Emerald Dusk

Emerald Dusk 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

₹ 42000 to repair OnePlus 10 Pro 5G that now costs ₹ 38,700

One of the users revealed on the forum that the OnePlus service centre asked for around ₹42000 to repair the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with a dead motherboard. For context, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is currently available at ₹44,499 on Flipkart. As per the user, he “downloaded the update suggested by my phone then opened hotstar and received OTP for login my phone started a continuous beep and froze. When I tried to restart it, it went dead.” After receiving a backlash on social media, OnePlus has now issued a statement regarding the issue.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: “Never work for an Indian manager”: Microsoft employee based in Europe ‘warns' in Reddit post

OnePlus' take on the dead motherboard issue

Here's what OnePlus has to say on the dead motherboard issue “We're sorry to hear about some recent cases where the users are experiencing certain problems with their OnePlus 9 and 10 Pro regarding the motherboard of the device. Our customers' user experience really matters to us. While we're still investigating the cause, we want to assure you that we're committed to resolving this for affected users as quickly as possible. We know motherboard repairs can be costly, but we're working hard to make them more affordable. We ask that any customers that are affected by a similar issue to get in contact with Customer Service so we can help resolve the situation as soon as possible.”



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!