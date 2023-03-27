SPECIAL deal knocks down the Samsung Galaxy S23 price to 20119 from 95999; get freebies too

In a surprising move, Samsung has released some amazing offers on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone. The deal comprises instant cashback, vouchers, and bank cashback. However, the deal is available for an extremely short span of time. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then you need to hurry and decide whether this Samsung Galaxy S23 is worth it or not. Else, you will lose this golden opportunity as the deal ends by tonight. Surprisingly, you can grab this smartphone worth Rs. 95999 at just Rs. 20119! Wondering how? Check out this special deal on Samsung Galaxy S23.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut

Samsung Galaxy S23 comes at a retail price of Rs. 95999 for 8GB RAM and a 256GB storage variant. However, Samsung's latest sale is offering it at a whopping discount of Rs. 16000. That means you will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S23 priced at just Rs. 79999.

The Samsung deal works with trade-in credit. Samsung promises to offer a discount of Rs. 59880 for your old smartphone depending on the brand and condition. This will help you to grab the smartphone at just Rs. 20119. However, you should check the available value of your old smartphone first. That means, you may or may not achieve the trade-in value as high as this level.

On top of it, you can get Rs. 5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit and debit cards. There is also a surprise in store! You will get a freebie in the form of the Smart View Wallet Case worth Rs. 4499.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Why should you buy this

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which brings a lot more power efficiency to the phone. Also, it features the 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup for your photography needs. It features a brighter display with 1750 nits of peak brightness. In fact, the Galaxy S23 is among the "brightest" phones to use today. The 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate makes for a great experience while consuming content.