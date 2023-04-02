Special deal! Oppo F21 Pro price cut from 27999 to under 15000 during Flipkart Dhamaal sale

Looking for a camera smartphone with a unique design? Don’t miss out on this Oppo F21 Pro deal during the Flipkart sale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 02 2023, 15:24 IST
image caption
image caption
image caption
Oppo F21 Pro
Instead of its original price of Rs. 27999, you can buy an Oppo F21 smartphone for just Rs. 15000. (Priya / HT Tech)

The Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale on Flipkart is coming to an end soon! To avoid missing out on the opportunity to purchase a brand-new smartphone at a remarkably low price, prompt action would be necessary. To avoid being disappointed, here's an interesting offer for you. The Oppo F21 Pro can be purchased for under Rs. 15000 so easily!

If you want a uniquely designed smartphone along with a decent performance and impressive camera output, then this deal is perfect for you. Here is all you need to know about the Oppo F21 Pro price cut on Flipkart.

Oppo F21 Pro price cut

You can purchase the Oppo F21 Pro in Sunset Orange color from Flipkart for Rs. 20999 against its MRP of Rs. 27999. This makes a total of 25% discount on the phone. Plus, you can avail yourself of bank offers that further reduce the cost of the phone. By using HDFC, ICICI, Kotak, and Axis Flipkart credit and debit cards, you can get a flat Rs. 2250 off, making the smartphone available for just Rs. 18749.

On top of that, to reduce the cost of the phone even more, you can exchange your old smartphone. Depending on the resale value of your old phone, you can get a further discount of up to Rs. 19450. However, before applying for the exchange offer, you must check the availability of the offer in your area by entering your pin code on the e-commerce website.

It's worth noting that the maximum discount you can get will depend on the resale value of your old smartphone. Nevertheless, with the help of bank offers and exchange deals, you can easily purchase the Oppo F21 Pro for less than Rs. 15000.

Oppo F21 Pro: top reasons to buy

There are several reasons to buy Oppo F21 Pro. First, it comes with a unique leather-back design. Second, it features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and it is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera along with a 2MP microlens and 2MP depth camera. The front camera supports a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor.

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 15:24 IST
