Spectacular deal! Samsung Galaxy M33 price drops below 17999; Save Rs. 23650

If you take pride in being a tough negotiator and value frugality, then you should not miss out on this cool Amazon offer. For a limited time, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy M33, which boasts a 6.6-inch screen and a quad rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, at an unbelievably low price. This smartphone was released in 2022. With this Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut, its retail price is slashed from Rs. 24999 to just Rs. 1349. Check below to know how you can take advantage of this deal.

Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy M33 is a mid-range smartphone that retails at Rs. 24999 on Amazon. But for a limited period, you can get a spectacular price cut on the smartphone. Amazon is offering a flat 28 percent discount on the 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone. This translates to a discount of Rs. 7000 on the phone. After the deduction, you're only required to pay Rs. 17999 on the Samsung Galaxy M33. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals or bank offers and you can simply buy the smartphone at this price. If you are interested in a bigger price reduction, you can also take advantage of the exchange offer on the product.

At present, there is also an exchange offer on the smartphone worth Rs. 16650. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. It should be noted that not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. Still, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy M33 home for just Rs. 1349 and save a whopping Rs. 23650. If this deal has captured your attention, you can visit the Amazon app or website to know more.

Samsung Galaxy M33 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor with 12 band support for a 5G experience. The phone gets a 6.6-inch LCD Display and runs on Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. Also, it sports a quad camera setup with 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera.