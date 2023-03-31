Staggering deal! Take home the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for just Rs. 10601; SAVE Rs. 64398

Everyone wants a smartphone equipped with an AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, a powerful chipset, and a camera featuring a telephoto lens. However, the thing that often holds people back is the price tag. Fortunately, there is a tremendous opportunity to obtain a Samsung smartphone that possesses all of the aforementioned features and more for a limited period. Amazon is offering a great Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal that slashes its retail price from Rs. 74999 to just Rs. 10601, including exchange offer. If this deal has caught your attention, check details below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut on Amazon

The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB on Amazon is Rs. 74999. But luck is shining on all buyers eyeing this smartphone today as there is a surreal discount available on it. Under this offer, you get a flat 53 percent discount. This is a massive Rs. 39398 off on the Samsung smartphone. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 35601. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. But if you are still not satisfied with this price, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with just one little step.

Amazon also has a great exchange offer of up to Rs. 25000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone, but to get the entire amount, you will require an expensive smartphone that is not too old. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE home for just Rs. 10601. This way you're saving a whopping Rs. 64398.

All you need to do is visit either the website or the mobile application of Amazon and search for the phone and select the color and size variant you want to buy. If you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can click on buy with exchange and provide the essential details such as brand, model, and IMEI number to get the exact amount of discount.