Steal deal! iQOO Z7s price cut from Rs. 23999 to Rs. 18999 on Amazon: Check all offers

Amazon is offering great deals and discounts on mid-range smartphone iQOO Z7s. check prices and offers here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 16:35 IST
Big discounts on iQOO 11, iQOO 9 to iQOO Neo 7 announced! Check best deals
iQOO 11
1/5 iQOO 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0. Earlier priced at Rs. 59999, it can be purchased now for Rs. 49999 due to the price cut and bank offers from Amazon.  (iQOO)
image caption
2/5 Not just this, iQOO has exciting offers on iQOO 9 Series too. The iQOO 9 Pro is available at an effective price of Rs. 39990 against the regular price of Rs. 64990. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The iQOO 9 Pro packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a 4700mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It features a triple camera setup of 50MP + 16MP + 50MP.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 The standard iQOO 9 is also available at an effective price of Rs. 30990 with a massive drop from the regular price of Rs. 42990.  (iQOO)
iQOO Neo 7
5/5 The iQOO Neo 7 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200, 120W charging and features a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display. With bank offers, you can get it for Rs. 27999 from Amazon. (iQOO)
iQOO Z7s 5G
View all Images
iQOO Z7s is available with a huge discount on Amazon! Check offers here. (iQOO )

Looking for a feature-filled mid-range smartphone? We have got you covered! iQOO Z7s is available with a huge price cut on Amazon. The smartphone was launched this year in May.

The iQOO Z7s has a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 8nm chipset. The iQOO Z7s also features 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It also has a 44W FlashCharge for fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 13 with FuntTouch OS 13 custom skin.

Let's check out the available discounts and offers on iQOO Z7s.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iQOO Z7s discounts

According to Amazon, the iQOO Z7s originally retails for Rs. 23999, however, you can get it for only Rs. 18999 on Amazon, giving you a discount of 21 percent.

B07WFP331D-1

Wait! There is more, you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by availing bank offers and exchange deal.

Bank offers

You can get a flat Rs.1500 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions on the minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. You can also get a flat Rs.1500 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card NON-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. Additionally, get a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. And flat Rs. 1250 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.15000.

This is not all! You can also avail exchange deal and get up to Rs.18000 off on the purchase. To avail exchange offer you need to trade in your old smartphone. The exchange value of the old smartphone depends upon the model and working condition of the smartphone. Make sure your old smartphone is in good condition and does not have any defects to be eligible for the Amazon deal.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 16:35 IST
