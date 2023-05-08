Steal deal! Nab Samsung Galaxy A73 today; pay just 11999 against full price of 47490

A deal worth grabbing has been announced on the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. The device can be purchased at quite a reduced rate on Amazon. Check offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 08 2023, 13:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
View all Images
Check offers on the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G here. (HT Tech)

After the Galaxy S series, Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones are among the most purchased devices of the company. The Galaxy A series phones fall under the mid-range segment and offer amazing features contributing to a satisfactory performance. If you were looking for a Galaxy A series device, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G can be the one you can opt for. The phone is available for purchase on Amazon and as today is the last day of the Great Summer Sale, you can nab the best offers on the phone. The device worth Rs. 47490 can be availed for under Rs. 12000 today. Check the Samsung Galaxy A73 offers here.

Get Samsung Galaxy A73 under Rs. 12000 on Amazon

The 8GB RAM and 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A73 is available on Amazon at a discount of 12 percent for Rs. 41999. If you straight away order the phone from Amazon, you will be able to save Rs. 5491 on the device.

The cost seems high? You can reduce it further! The only condition is you need to have an old smartphone to exchange.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

If you have an older smartphone and that too in a good working condition then you can avail the exchange offer. On availing the exchange offer, the price of the phone can further come down by up to Rs. 30000. Thus, bringing the cost of the phone down to Rs. 11999, if you manage to get maximum benefit of the exchange. The condition of your old phone has to be good.

B0B4S3283N

Amazon is also offering several bank deals on the device. Some of the bank offers include- Rs. 2000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card Transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on ICICI Credit Card Non-EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; among others.

Samsung Galaxy A73

The Samsung Galaxy A73 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and gets a 6.7 inch Full HD+ Display. It supports a quad rear camera setup (108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP) along with a 32MP front camera. It also houses a 5000 mAh battery and comes with IP67 rating.

First Published Date: 08 May, 13:36 IST
