Steal deal! Samsung Galaxy M33 price drops from 24999 to under Rs. 1000! Know how to get it

You have an amazing offer to grab on Amazon! Samsung Galaxy M33 price has been cut by a massive amount on Amazon, giving you an opportunity to save a huge amount of money. The ecommerce website has rolled out some awesome offers on the phone including discounts, exchange and bank offers. All you need to do is order the handset and avail the offers before they end. Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price drop details on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price drop on Amazon

With a whopping discount of 28 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in Mystique Green is being sold on Amazon for Rs. 17999 today against its retail price of Rs. 24999. That is you can save straight away Rs. 7000 on the device. In order to grab the phone on discount all you need to do is visit either the website of Amazon or its mobile application, search for the phone and place the order. However, if you want to save more on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, you can avail the exchange and bank offers too.

If you have an old smartphone and that too in a very good working condition you can exchange it to get a further reduction in the discounted price of the phone. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 17000 further off-depending on the condition of the phone. If you are eligible for the full amount, the price of the phone can drop to under Rs. 1000.

Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering one bank offer on the device which is a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

About Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm chipset with 12 band support for a 5G experience. The phone gets a 6.6-inch LCD Display and runs on Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. Also, it sports a quad camera setup with 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The phone also gets a 6000mAh battery.