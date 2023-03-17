Steal deal! Save up to 17499 on Samsung Galaxy A14 5G; price falls to 1299

Looking for a smartphone that not only fits in your budget but also your requirements? Samsung had, in January 2023, launched the Galaxy A14 5G. And now the device is available on both Flipkart and Amazon with amazing offers enabling a massive price reduction. The smartphone worth Rs. 18499 can be availed today for under Rs. 1500. All you need to do is simply avail the offers. Check the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price and offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price drop: Offers on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering a discount of 10 percent on the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. With the help of the discount, the phone worth Rs. 18499 is now available for Rs. 16499. If you simply order the phone from the ecommerce platform, you will have to pay the discounted rate. Wondering how you can bring down the cost of the device to under Rs. 1500? You will have to avail the exchange and bank offer.

On Exchange, you can further get up to Rs. 15200 off on the phone. To avail the exchange offer, you need to exchange an old smartphone in a good working condition. Notably, the reduction in cost on exchange depends on the model of the phone you will be exchanging. If you get the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G by availing both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can be reduced to Rs. 1299.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price drop: Offers on Amazon

Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering discount, exchange and bank offers on the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. Similar to Flipkart, the device is available on Amazon at the same discounted rate of Rs. 16499. While on exchange you can save further up to Rs. 15450, bring the cost of the phone further down to Rs. 1049. Also, both Amazon and Flipkart are also offering several bank offers on the handset.

B0BS18R6C8

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G gets a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is powered by Exynos 1330 octa-core chipset. The device features a 50MP triple lens rear camera setup along with a 13MP selfie camera. The handset also houses a 5000mAh battery.