    Stellar deal! Bring home the iPhone 13 Mini; Price drops from Rs. 69900 to JUST Rs. 43949

    Grab a premium smartphone with a massive discount. The iPhone 13 Mini price cut lets you save a massive Rs. 25951. Check details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 16 2023, 13:21 IST
    Apple iPhone 13 Mini in pictures: Specs, prices and more
    image caption
    1/6 The iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a smaller display notch this time. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 Apple is using the A15 Bionic chipset on the iPhone 13 Mini. Paired with a larger battery, it promises longer battery life than the iPhone 13.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 Both the 12MP cameras use a larger sensor, with the main camera getting a sensor shift stabilization system. The front 12MP camera remains unchanged from the iPhone 12 Mini. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 iOS 15 on the iPhone 13 Mini brings features like Cinematic camera mode, Focus modes, and a lot more.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The iPhone 13 Mini starts at 69,900 for the base 128GB variant. It comes in Pink, White, Blue, Starlight, Midnight and (Product)Red colours. (HT Tech)
    Amritanshu Mukherjee
    6/6 iPhone 13 Mini in Midnight (HT Tech)
    iPhone 13 mini
    View all Images
    Check out this awesome iPhone 13 Mini price cut deal on Amazon. (Apple)

    Gone are the days when you had to spend a fortune on buying a new iPhone. Today, with ecommerce platforms thriving, deals and discounts have become the part and parcel for any smartphone that is older than a few months. And that's why there is no reason to compromise with a midrange smartphone when you can get a premium one at the same price. On Amazon, you can buy the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 Mini for as low as Rs. 43949, including exchange offers. Check out this price cut.

    iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon

    The price of the iPhone 13 Mini 128GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 69900. But you don't have to pay this price. There is a nifty discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you get a flat 11 percent off. This translates to Rs. 7901 off on the iPhone device. After this, you only need to pay Rs. 61999. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other efforts. For many, this in itself would be an exciting offer. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can take off another large part of the price with just one little step.

    Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 18050 on the product. To be eligible, all you need is a smartphone in working condition. However, not all smartphones will fetch the same exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. Regardless, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can bring the iPhone 13 Mini home for just Rs. 43949. This way you are saving a massive Rs. 25951.

    What does the iPhone 13 Mini offer?

    The iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1200 nits of brightness. It comes equipped with Apple A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera with retina flash. The deal has all the colors available. If you do not mind a smaller display, it is quite a capable smartphone.

    First Published Date: 16 Mar, 13:21 IST

    First Published Date: 16 Mar, 13:21 IST
