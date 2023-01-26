    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Stellar deal! Grab 85999 priced Samsung Galaxy S22 at just 38940 this way

    You can grab the Samsung S22 with a stellar discount thanks to this Amazon offer. Check out the offer details here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 11:13 IST
    Steal price! Check Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M33 sale
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999, as mentioned on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where its price has been reduced to just Rs. 54540. (sprint.com)
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    2/5 Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 15200 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G as an exchange bonus. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Moreover, there’s an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M13
    3/5 Samsung Galaxy M13 – Samsung Galaxy M13 is usually priced at Rs. 14999, though you can grab it for just Rs. 10999, giving the customers a huge 27 percent initial discount on this budget smartphone from Samsung. Get up to Rs. 10250 off on the Samsung Galaxy M13 exchange bonus. You can get 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Card transactions if you are an Amazon Prime customer.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
    4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 – Samsung Galaxy M33 can be yours for just Rs. 16499 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 24999. Moreover, get Rs. 15200 as exchange bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime
    5/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime – The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime is usually priced at Rs. 13499 but you can get a discount on it as well as an additional coupon of Rs. 500 which reduces the price to just Rs. 12499. You can also get Rs. 11950 as trade-in bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    View all Images
    Know the details of this Amazon offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22. (sprint.com)

    If you're looking to buy a flagship smartphone with a big discount that is not an iPhone, then the Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of the best options in the market. Samsung's flagship smartphones have been giving iPhones a run for their money for the past few years, establishing their presence as some of the best flagship smartphones in the market. One such phone is the Samsung Galaxy S22 which is the company's current flagship, though that will soon change when the Samsung Galaxy S23 series launches next week.

    Although it isn't a cheap smartphone by any means, Amazon has massively reduced the price of the smartphone and it can be yours with a heavy discount today on the occasion of Republic Day. After applying all the offers, you can grab it for just Rs. 38940! Check out the offer details here.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Discount

    The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999. However, it can be yours for just Rs. 38940 thanks to Amazon's amazing offer on the occasion of Republic Day! Amazon is initially offering a huge 34 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 56990.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Exchange Offer

    Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22. You can get up to Rs. 18050 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

    Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 to just Rs. 38940!

    B09SH8QD3G

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Bank Offers

    You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions. Moreover, there's an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 11:13 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Stellar deal! Grab 85999 priced Samsung Galaxy S22 at just 38940 this way
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here
    laptop
    Stop browser cache, cookies, and history from spoiling your fun; kill them all this way
    iPhone
    iPhone isn’t responding? Know how to force restart your iPhone
    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Google AI
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
    Online gaming
    China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games