Still using these Android phones? WhatsApp won’t work for you starting January 2025: Details
Android devices still running Android KitKat will no longer be able to access the service starting from 1st January 2025. Here are the details.
WhatsApp is an instant messaging service used by billions of people. It goes without saying that without the app, many would find it difficult to communicate in their daily lives, especially in India. Now, what if we told you that WhatsApp is dropping support for Android devices that are more than 10 years old and running Android KitKat? As spotted by HDBlog, Meta has announced that devices still running Android KitKat will no longer be able to access the service starting from 1st January 2025, which is just around the corner. While it's likely that not many people are using these older phones anymore, there could still be people actively relying on them. The affected devices are as follows:
These Devices To Lose Support
Samsung: Samsung Galaxy S3, Samsung Galaxy Note 2, Samsung Galaxy A3, Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini
LG: LG Optimus G, LG Nexus , LG G2 Mini, LG L90
Sony: Sony Xperia Z, Sony Xperia SP, Sony Xperia T, Xperia V
HTC: HTC One X, HTC One X+, HTC Desire 500, HTC Desire 601
Motorola: Moto G (1st Generation), Motorola RAZR HD, Moto E (2014)
What You Need to Do
If you are still using any of these devices or any device running Android KitKat, it's essential to back up your WhatsApp data immediately and switch to a more recent device with a supported Android version. Make sure to migrate your data to the new phone to ensure it remains safe. It's not just older Android devices losing support for WhatsApp. Recently, Meta also dropped support for several iPhones
