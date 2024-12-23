WhatsApp is an instant messaging service used by billions of people. It goes without saying that without the app, many would find it difficult to communicate in their daily lives, especially in India. Now, what if we told you that WhatsApp is dropping support for Android devices that are more than 10 years old and running Android KitKat? As spotted by HDBlog, Meta has announced that devices still running Android KitKat will no longer be able to access the service starting from 1st January 2025, which is just around the corner. While it's likely that not many people are using these older phones anymore, there could still be people actively relying on them. The affected devices are as follows:

Also Read: These iPhones will get the iOS 19 update in 2025, report says, but there's a caveat

You may be interested in 11% OFF 11% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage Motorola Razr 50 Ultra 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.9 inches Display Size

These Devices To Lose Support

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy S3, Samsung Galaxy Note 2, Samsung Galaxy A3, Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

LG: LG Optimus G, LG Nexus , LG G2 Mini, LG L90

Sony: Sony Xperia Z, Sony Xperia SP, Sony Xperia T, Xperia V

HTC: HTC One X, HTC One X+, HTC Desire 500, HTC Desire 601

Motorola: Moto G (1st Generation), Motorola RAZR HD, Moto E (2014)

Also Read: 5 new Apple products to be announced in 2025: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone SE 4, and more

What You Need to Do

If you are still using any of these devices or any device running Android KitKat, it's essential to back up your WhatsApp data immediately and switch to a more recent device with a supported Android version. Make sure to migrate your data to the new phone to ensure it remains safe. It's not just older Android devices losing support for WhatsApp. Recently, Meta also dropped support for several iPhones

Also Read: WhatsApp unveils exciting New Year features with fun calling effects, stickers, and animations for users