Striking deal! Samsung Galaxy M33 price drops to JUST Rs. 1249; Save Rs. 23750

This awesome Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut lets you save a massive Rs. 23750. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 10 2023, 11:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Why spend a fortune when this Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut lets you buy the smartphone for just Rs. 1249? Check how to avail the offer. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Why spend a fortune when this Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut lets you buy the smartphone for just Rs. 1249? Check how to avail the offer. (HT Tech)

If you had Rs. 1249 in your pocket, what could you possibly buy with it? Maybe a low-end smartwatch or an average pair of TWS earphones, but surely not a smartphone. Even the cheap Jio Phone Next would be out of your budget at Rs. 7299. But what if we told you that the money was enough to let you buy a feature-packed mid-range smartphone from Samsung? Would you be shocked? Well, you should be. Because Amazon has an unreal Samsung Galaxy M33 price-cut deal that lets you buy the Rs. 24999 smartphone for just Rs. 1249, including exchange offers. You will save an outrageous 22750 under this deal. If this offer has piqued your interest, you need to check the details right now.

Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy M33 is a mid-range smartphone that retails at Rs. 24999 on Amazon. But for a limited period, you can get a great price cut on the smartphone. Amazon is offering a flat 36 percent discount on the 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone. This translates to a discount of Rs. 9000 on the phone. After the deduction, you're only needed to pay Rs. 15999 on the Samsung Galaxy M33. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals or bank offers and you can simply buy the smartphone at this price. But if you are interested in a bigger price deduction, you can also take advantage of the exchange offer on the product.

Currently, there is also an exchange offer on the smartphone worth Rs. 14750. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. It should be noted that not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. Still, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy M33 home for just Rs. 1249. If this deal has captured your attention, you can visit the Amazon app or website to know more.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09TWGDY4W

What does the Samsung Galaxy M33 offer

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor with 12 band support for a 5G experience. The phone gets a 6.6-inch LCD Display and runs on Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system out of the box. Also, it sports a quad camera setup with 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 May, 11:13 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Striking deal! Samsung Galaxy M33 price drops to JUST Rs. 1249; Save Rs. 23750
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google Pixel
Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
    Google Pixel
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets