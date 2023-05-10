Striking deal! Samsung Galaxy M33 price drops to JUST Rs. 1249; Save Rs. 23750

If you had Rs. 1249 in your pocket, what could you possibly buy with it? Maybe a low-end smartwatch or an average pair of TWS earphones, but surely not a smartphone. Even the cheap Jio Phone Next would be out of your budget at Rs. 7299. But what if we told you that the money was enough to let you buy a feature-packed mid-range smartphone from Samsung? Would you be shocked? Well, you should be. Because Amazon has an unreal Samsung Galaxy M33 price-cut deal that lets you buy the Rs. 24999 smartphone for just Rs. 1249, including exchange offers. You will save an outrageous 22750 under this deal. If this offer has piqued your interest, you need to check the details right now.

Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy M33 is a mid-range smartphone that retails at Rs. 24999 on Amazon. But for a limited period, you can get a great price cut on the smartphone. Amazon is offering a flat 36 percent discount on the 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone. This translates to a discount of Rs. 9000 on the phone. After the deduction, you're only needed to pay Rs. 15999 on the Samsung Galaxy M33. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals or bank offers and you can simply buy the smartphone at this price. But if you are interested in a bigger price deduction, you can also take advantage of the exchange offer on the product.

Currently, there is also an exchange offer on the smartphone worth Rs. 14750. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. It should be noted that not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. Still, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy M33 home for just Rs. 1249. If this deal has captured your attention, you can visit the Amazon app or website to know more.

What does the Samsung Galaxy M33 offer

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor with 12 band support for a 5G experience. The phone gets a 6.6-inch LCD Display and runs on Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system out of the box. Also, it sports a quad camera setup with 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera.