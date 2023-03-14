STRIKING deal! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut to Rs. 16949 from Rs. 74999

Are you still struggling with storage, battery, and other problems on your old smartphone? It's time to stop that. Now is the perfect time to upgrade your phone if you need to. And if budget constraints are stopping you, then you are in luck. There is a cool deal that will let you purchase a high-end Samsung smartphone at a fraction of its original price. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut on Amazon reduces it from Rs. 74999 to just Rs. 16949, including exchange offers. Sounds tempting? Check details.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price cut on Amazon

The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8GB+128GB on Amazon is Rs. 74999. But for a limited period, there is an exciting price cut deal on the ecommerce platform. In this deal, Amazon is offering a whopping 53 percent discount on the smartphone. This lets you save a massive amount of Rs. 40000 on the device. It is a flat discount which means that you do not need to exchange an old device or need a specific bank's credit or debit card to avail this offer. After applying the discount, you're only required to pay Rs. 34999 for the smartphone. But you can take this price tag even lower, if you have an old smartphone lying around.

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs.18050 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. Do note that not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE home for just Rs.16949. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 58050.

What do you get in the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE?

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 856 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support.