    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    STRIKING deal! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut to Rs. 16949 from Rs. 74999

    The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut makes the smartphone available at the sensational price of Rs. 16949. You get to save a massive Rs. 58050.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 14 2023, 12:25 IST
    BEST Samsung Galaxy S20 FE tricks you NEED to know about
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
    1/6 Change your icon layout on the home screen! Can’t fit in all your favorite apps on the home screen? Just change the layout and now you can fit in more. To enable this, go to Settings > Home Screen. (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
    2/6 Hide an app! Don’t want others snooping into your private stuff? You can now hide an app on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. To access the feature, go to Settings > Home Screen Settings > Hide apps. Do note that the only way to find the app after this is by searching for its name in the app drawer. (samsung.com)
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
    3/6 But if you don’t want to hide it and just want to make sure nobody else can access the app, you can just add it in a secure folder and protect it with a password. To access it, swipe down and open the Quick Access Menu and then click on Secure Folder. It will begin showing on the main screen, you can long press it to access its menu and add password and click the + to add apps to it. (Samsung)
    image caption
    4/6 Customize the side panel with this neat trick. You can enable the side panel from settings. Once enabled, it will appear on the right side of the display. You can just tap the edge twice to open this thin bar which contains all your essential apps in an organized column. (Samsung)
    image caption
    5/6 Use the in-built screen recorder. The screenshot icon in the quick access menu also lets you record your screen. You can record everything on your screen, just not any protected content like a Netflix stream. You can also click on the human silhouette option to add a small selfie window on the corner and add yourself in the recording (HT Photo)
    image caption
    6/6 Disable the Bixby key and change it to power menu. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes pre-programmed so that long pressing the power button opens Bixby, Samsung’s native voice assistant. If you don’t plan to use Bixby frequently, you can change it by entering the Side Key settings from the main settings menu. (Winfuture)
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
    View all Images
    A stunning Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut that you should not miss out on. (Samsung)

    Are you still struggling with storage, battery, and other problems on your old smartphone? It's time to stop that. Now is the perfect time to upgrade your phone if you need to. And if budget constraints are stopping you, then you are in luck. There is a cool deal that will let you purchase a high-end Samsung smartphone at a fraction of its original price. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut on Amazon reduces it from Rs. 74999 to just Rs. 16949, including exchange offers. Sounds tempting? Check details.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price cut on Amazon

    The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8GB+128GB on Amazon is Rs. 74999. But for a limited period, there is an exciting price cut deal on the ecommerce platform. In this deal, Amazon is offering a whopping 53 percent discount on the smartphone. This lets you save a massive amount of Rs. 40000 on the device. It is a flat discount which means that you do not need to exchange an old device or need a specific bank's credit or debit card to avail this offer. After applying the discount, you're only required to pay Rs. 34999 for the smartphone. But you can take this price tag even lower, if you have an old smartphone lying around.

    Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs.18050 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. Do note that not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE home for just Rs.16949. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 58050.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B08VB2MRF8

    What do you get in the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE?

    The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 856 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 14 Mar, 12:25 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News STRIKING deal! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut to Rs. 16949 from Rs. 74999
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
    iPhone
    iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop
    iPhone
    iOS 16 tip: Read deleted messages on your iPhone! Know how
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4