Struggling with iPhone 15 Pro discoloration issue? Apple tells you the solution

The iPhone 15 series has hit the stores and finally, Apple fans are getting the phones in their hands for the first time. And there is a lot to explore, especially in the Pro-models. From the new Action button, USB-C connector, the new A17 Pro chipset, and the titanium frame, the new iPhone 15 Pro models offer a lot of upgrades over its predecessor. But one of the upgrades has also become a cause of concern for some users. Some people are noticing a temporary discoloration or color fade on the Pro-models after using it without a case. While it resulted in a temporary panic for netizens who posted online about the concern, Apple has now acknowledged the issue and has offered a solution too.

Some iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max buyers took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the discoloration issue. One said, “I would probably get the 15 pro buying an iPhone for the first time, but I am afraid of that frame like in photos I saw the discoloration is that true or just fingerprint”. Another said, “Is this iPhone 15 Pro discoloration for real? Doesn't look like smudges or dirt to me”.

We have also seen this issue on our iPhone 15 Pro. But why is this happening?

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 Pro models suffer from temporary discoloration

A report by 9to5Mac highlighted that the issue arises from using dirty or oily hands on the iPhone 15 Pro models, which may temporarily cause a discoloration issue on the outside band of the smartphone.

Interestingly, the iPhone 15 Pro models with titanium frames are not painted at all. Instead, they are treated with a PVD (physical vapor deposition) coating for their color finish. For the unaware, PVD coating is the process in which a solid material is vaporized in a vacuum and deposited onto the surface of a part to give it the desired color. However, dirty or oily hands can affect it. The issue was also seen by some users on the Apple Watch Ultra, which also has a titanium body.

But if this issue concerns you that you may never be able to get the discoloration removed, then do not worry. It is indeed temporary and can be fixed. In fact, Apple too has acknowledged the problem and offered a solution.

Apple offers solution to the discoloration problem

Apple updated its ‘Cleaning your iPhone' support page to issue an advisory that says, “For iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the oil from your skin might temporarily alter the color of the outside band”.

It also offered an effective solution. The support page said, “Wiping your iPhone with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth will restore the original look”. This solution worked for us. Also, using a case completely eliminated the issue for us.

It does remain to be seen whether Apple opts for a different process to color its titanium-body iPhones, as even if temporary, the discoloration can make the device look unappealing.