Stunning deal! Pay just 16999 for Samsung Galaxy A73 5G worth 47490

A stunning deal has been announced for the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. The device can be purchased at a reduced rate from Flipkart and Amazon both. Check offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 13 2023, 10:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
View all Images
Check offers on the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G here. (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones falls under the mid-range segment and offers amazing features contributing to a satisfactory performance. If you were looking for a Galaxy A series device, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G can be the one you can opt for. The phone is available for purchase on both Amazon and Flipkart with stunning discounts and offers. The device worth Rs. 47490 can be availed for under Rs. 17000 today. Check the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G offers here.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G on Amazon

The 8GB RAM and 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G in Awesome Gray colour is available on Amazon at a discount of 12 percent for Rs. 41999. If you straight away buy the phone you will be able to save Rs. 5491 on the device. The cost seems high? You can reduce it further! The only condition is you need to have an old smartphone to exchange.

If you have an older smartphone and that too in a good working condition then you can avail the exchange offer. On availing the exchange offer, the price of the phone can further come down by Rs. 25000. Thus, bringing the cost of the phone down to Rs. 16999, if you get maximum benefit of the exchange.

Amazon is also offering three bank offers on the device including Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 8000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G on Flipkart

Similar to Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is available on Flipkart at a discounted rate of Rs. 41999. However, if you opt for exchange on Flipkart, you can get up to Rs. 29000 off on the device. Bank offers can be availed too.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and gets a 6.7 inch Full HD+ Display. The supports a quad camera setup (108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP) along with a 32MP front camera. It also houses a 5000 mAh battery.

First Published Date: 13 Apr, 10:47 IST
