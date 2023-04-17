Stunning deal! Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price crashes to 2199 from 25999

Waiting for an amazing offer to grab a new smartphone? The day is here! The price of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has fallen to under Rs. 2500 today on Amazon. The price of the phone, which was earlier listed at Rs. 25999, can be purchased for just Rs. 2199. The ecommerce website has rolled out some awesome offers on the phone including discounts, exchange and bank offers. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is available under the Blockbuster Value Day on Amazon and hence you need to hurry, as the offer may end soon. Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price drop details on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price drop on Amazon

With a whopping discount of 29 percent, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in Mystique Green is being sold on Amazon for Rs. 18499 today. In order to grab the phone on discount all you need to do is visit either the website of Amazon or its mobile application, search for the phone and place the order. However, if you want to save more on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, you can avail the exchange and bank offers too.

If you have an old smartphone and that too in a very good working condition you can exchange it to get a further reduction in the discounted price of the phone by up to Rs. 16300. With this, the price of the phone can drop to just Rs. 2199. Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering two bank offers on the device.

B09TWHTBKQ

The bank offers include- 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000. You can avail the bank offering while completing the payment process.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm chipset with 12 band support for a 5G experience. The phone gets a 6.6-inch LCD Display and runs on Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. Also, it sports a quad camera setup with 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The phone also gets a 6000mAh battery.