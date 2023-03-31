Stunning deal! Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut to 26390 with Amazon exchange offer

The Galaxy S22 remains one of best smartphones in the market despite the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 is nearly identical to the Galaxy S22 in terms of specifications on paper, meaning you get the same camera and performance out of the Galaxy S22 as you'd get with the Galaxy S23 but at a much lower price. If you're looking to purchase a smartphone that will last for a long time, the Galaxy S22 could be a great buy as its 4-year OS updates promise is reassuring for those who want to use it for several years.

Amazon has massively reduced the price of the smartphone and you can grab it for just Rs. 26390 with all the offers! Check out the offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Discount

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999 on Amazon. However, it can be yours for just Rs. 26390 thanks to Amazon's amazing offer on the smartphone. Here's how.

Amazon is initially offering a huge 40 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 51390. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22. You can get up to Rs. 25000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 to just Rs. 26390!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Bank Offers

You can also avail bank offers to drive the price down even further. Get 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.