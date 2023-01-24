    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Stunning Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut! Save Rs. 55000, get it for Rs. 19999

    Experience a premium smartphone for the price of a budget phone. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE lets you take it home for just Rs. 19999.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 24 2023, 17:57 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launched: Know price, variants, specs
    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Price- As an introductory offer, 8+128GB variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G can be availed at Rs. 49999 and 8+256GB variant at Rs. 53999, including Rs. 5000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards.
    1/7 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Price- As an introductory offer, 8+128GB variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G can be availed at Rs. 49999 and 8+256GB variant at Rs. 53999, including Rs. 5000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards. (Amritanshu Mukherjee/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Availability- Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available starting January 11, 2022 on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, leading online portals and select retail stores. Also All offers will be valid between January 11 and January 17, 2022.
    2/7 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Availability- Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available starting January 11, 2022 on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, leading online portals and select retail stores. Also All offers will be valid between January 11 and January 17, 2022. (Amritanshu Mukherjee/HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/7 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Camera- The smartphone sports triple camera set-up on the rear including 12MP (UW) + 12MP (W) + 8MP (Tele) camera. The phone also features 32MP front camera. The pro-grade camera system comes with Dual Recording, Portrait Mode, Enhanced Night Mode and 30X Space Zoom. (Amritanshu Mukherjee/HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/7 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Display- The smartphone features 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate and AI based blue light control. (Amritanshu Mukherjee/HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/7 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Processor- The phone is powered by 5nm Exynos 2100 Processor and 4500mAh battery. Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0 and supports 25W Super-Fast charging. (Amritanshu Mukherjee/HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/7 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: IP68 Rating- The phone is dust and water resistant and has got the IP68 rating. (Amritanshu Mukherjee/HT Tech)
    image caption
    7/7 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Design- The fan-made Galaxy S21 FE 5G continues the legacy of Galaxy S21 with a premium and signature design. The smartphone will be available in four colours – including Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite. It also features a sleek and slim 7.9mm-thick body. (Amritanshu Mukherjee/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
    View all Images
    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut that you cannot miss. Know all the details. (Amritanshu Mukherjee/HT Tech)

    We all want to experience a premium smartphone but oftentimes the affordability becomes the biggest barrier. But right now, you can take advantage of a massive deal which lets you save a whopping Rs. 55000 and grab a premium Samsung smartphone for peanuts! Yes, right now, on Flipkart, there is a stunning Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut deal going on which slashes its retail price from Rs. 74999 to just Rs. 19999, including exchange offer. If this deal has piqued your interest, check details below.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut on Flipkart

    The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB on Flipkart is Rs. 74999. But to your great luck, there is a surreal discount on the smartphone. Under this offer, you get a flat 46 percent discount. This is a massive Rs. 35000 off on the Samsung smartphone. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 39999. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with just one little step.

    Flipkart also has a cool exchange offer of up to Rs. 20000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you will require an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE home for just Rs. 19999.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B09P7G7Y95

    All you need to do is visit either the website or the mobile application of Flipkart and search for the phone and select the color and size variant you want to buy. If you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can click on buy with exchange and provide the essential details such as brand, model, and IMEI number to get the exact amount of discount.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 24 Jan, 17:53 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Stunning Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut! Save Rs. 55000, get it for Rs. 19999
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here
    laptop
    Stop browser cache, cookies, and history from spoiling your fun; kill them all this way
    iPhone
    iPhone isn’t responding? Know how to force restart your iPhone
    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Google AI
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
    Online gaming
    China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games