    Super deal! iPhone 14 Plus price drops from 89900 to just 54999 on Flipkart

    Buy the iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs. 54999 courtesy of an amazing offer on Flipkart! Buy it this way.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 15 2023, 10:38 IST
    This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
    iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
    1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    iPhone 14 Plus
    The iPhone 14 Plus is available with a huge discount on Flipkart.

    Missed out on giving your partner a gift on Valentine's Day? Don't worry, Flipkart has your back. There are still some amazing smartphone deals live on the e-commerce platform and one such offer is live on the iPhone 14 Plus. Apple's new iPhone 14 Plus comes in a new 6.7-inch form factor, making it the largest iPhone alongside the iPhone 14 Pro Max. So, it is the perfect smartphone for people who love bigger phones. Apple's new Photonic Engine powered by the improved A15 Bionic chipset helps capture better quality images with more detail and colour accuracy.

    Although it is priced at a premium, the iPhone 14 Plus can be yours with a huge discount thanks to an amazing offer on Flipkart. Check out offer details here.

    iPhone 14 Plus discount

    The iPhone 14 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 89900 on Flipkart. However, you can get it for just Rs. 54999 despite the end of Valentine's Day sales. Initially, Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to just Rs. 74999, giving you a huge initial discount of Rs. 14901 on this flagship from Apple.

    To drive the price down even further, you can take advantage of amazing trade-in discounts and bank offers.

    iPhone 14 Plus trade-in offer

    Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 20000 as direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone. That means if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the iPhone 14 Plus as trade-in value.

    This brings the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to just Rs. 54999. That is a steal price for a current flagship iPhone from Apple and its lowest price since launch!

    iPhone 14 Plus Bank offers

    Flipkart is also offering bank offers to make the deal even better. Get Rs. 1000 off on ICICI Credit and Debit Card Non-EMI transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.

    The offer is already available on Flipkart and is sure to run out soon, so grab the opportunity to buy the iPhone 14 Plus now!

    First Published Date: 15 Feb, 10:38 IST
