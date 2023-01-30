    Trending News

    Super offer! Grab 74999 priced Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at just 19999 via Flipkart offer

    Grab the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with a massive discount right now, courtesy of an amazing Flipkart offer. Here’s how.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 30 2023, 09:36 IST
    Samsung's Galaxy S23 series is due to launch soon and there's excitement all around. Although the series is expected to bring huge upgrades over their previous counterparts, this does not necessarily mean that the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy S22 series have become outdated. In fact, they are still among some of the best smartphones you can buy today. If you're looking to buy a smartphone right now, there's no better deal than the one Flipkart is offering on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

    This near-flagship level smartphone can be yours for just Rs. 19999, thanks to the huge discount and amazing exchange offer on Flipkart. Moreover, bank offers are valid too. So, check out the details of this Flipkart offer on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE discount

    The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is originally priced at Rs. 74999 as per Flipkart. However, the e-commerce platform has announced a stunning offer where it can be yours for the price of a budget smartphone!

    Flipkart is initially offering a huge 46 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE after which, it is available for just Rs. 39999 on the e-commerce platform. You can further drive down the price of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE using other bank offers and exchange deals available.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE exchange offer

    Flipkart is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE if you exchange your old smartphone. However, the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the availability in your area.

    Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to just Rs. 19999! That is an amazing deal for a flagship smartphone, which despite being a relatively older device, can still offer performance at par with newly launched smartphones.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE bank offers

    1. Get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on Kotak Bank Credit Cards and Credit EMI transactions.

    2. Get 10 percent instant discount on Samsung Axis Bank Card transactions.

    3. Get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

