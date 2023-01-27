Super offer! Save up to 17550 on Samsung Galaxy A14 5G; price drops to 949- Know how

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
    View all Images
    Check price drop and other offers on Samsung Galaxy A14 5G here. (Samsung)

    Samsung's recently launched Galaxy A14 5G which is an addition to the Galaxy A series, is available on Amazon with amazing offers. The smartphone worth Rs. 16499 can be availed today for under Rs. 1000 on Amazon. The ecommerce platform is offering discount, exchange and bank offers on the device. In order to avail the phone with the offers, all you need to do is visit Amazon, select the phone and opt for the exchange and bank offers. Here are the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price drop details you need to know.

    Avail Samsung Galaxy A14 5G for Rs. 949

    Amazon is offering 11 percent discount on the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. With the help of the discount, the phone worth Rs. 18499 is now available for Rs. 16499. Wondering how you can bring down the cost of the device to under Rs. 1000? By availing the exchange offer.

    On Exchange, you can further get up to Rs. 15550 off on the phone. To avail the exchange offer, you need to exchange an old smartphone in a good working condition. Notably, the reduction in cost on exchange depends on the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition. If you get the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G by availing both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can be reduced to Rs. 949.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BS18R6C8

    Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering bank offers on the handset. The offers include Rs. 1500 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

    Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

    The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G gets a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is powered by Exynos 1330 octa-core processor. The device features a 50MP triple lens rear camera setup along with a 13MP selfie camera. The handset also houses a 5000mAh battery.

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 12:02 IST
