Super Saver deal! Avail 14 percent discount on iPhone 14 Plus, along with other offers

Grab the iPhone 14 Plus with a hefty discount, courtesy of various discounts, exchange offer, and bank benefits live on the smartphone. Check offer details.

iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Plus packs all of iPhone 14’s features, but has a bigger display. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Plus packs all of iPhone 14’s features, but has a bigger display. (Unsplash)

If you're a fan of smartphones with big screens and you love binge-watching content on your phone, then the iPhone 14 Plus is one of the best smartphones you can buy right now. The iPhone 14 Plus, despite being only an incremental upgrade over the iPhone 13 on paper, is one of the most sensible iPhones you can buy. We tested this iPhone over several weeks and called it the “The clever choice” in our review, offering a large display and the luxury of good battery life, and that does the trick for most.

Although it comes with a hefty price tag, you can buy the iPhone 14 Plus for a very low price right now with Amazon's discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits. Check offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus discount

The iPhone 14 Plus has an original price of Rs. 89900, as per the Amazon listing. However, you can purchase it at a significantly reduced price by taking advantage of various discounts, bank benefits, and exchange offers offered by Amazon.

Initially, Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 76999, resulting in a substantial initial discount of 14 percent. You can further lower the price by utilizing huge bank offers and trade-in discounts.

Other offers on iPhone 14 Plus

Amazon is offering up to a staggering Rs. 22800 off as a direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade in your old smartphone. Do note that the exchange offer depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the offer availability in your area. You need to enter your area PIN code on Amazon to check if it is available.

You can also get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions. If paying that amount in one go is not possible, you can also avail the no-cost EMI option.

