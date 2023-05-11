Surprise! Flipkart sale is still LIVE; Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price plunges to 26688 from 74999

Flipkart's Big Savings Days sale may have come for a limited time, but surprisingly, the sale is still live for one more day and it is offering exclusive deals on some models. It's a second chance for those who missed out on making a dream purchase at an amazingly low price. One of these deals is available on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which can be purchased for under Rs. 30000 with this tempting Flipkart deal. However, you need to hurry as the deal may be available for a limited time only. Know how to nab this premium smartphone at an affordable price.

If you check the retail price of the 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, then it is listed at Rs. 74999 as per Flipkart listings. However, right now, you can get it at a stunningly low price of just Rs. 27879 without using any card offers or exchange deals. That means you get a flat discount of 62 percent on this Galaxy smartphone. Though, you will have to pay Rs. 59 for the secured Packaging Fee, which makes it Rs. 27938.

Bank offers: Not just that, you can get a flat Rs. 1250 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card transactions. This means it will cost you just Rs. 26688. The deal doesn't end here!

Why you should buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Android 13 update is now available for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which brings along new features for users to enjoy. Additionally, with the introduction of 5G services in India, this smartphone provides a cost-effective premium option without putting too big a dent in your savings.

The device boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 chipset, and a triple-camera configuration featuring a 12MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The phone is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 25W charging support.