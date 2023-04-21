Surreal deal! Amazon cuts Oppo Reno8 price under Rs. 20000 from 38999

The Oppo Reno8 5G is available at a discounted rate and you can buy it for under Rs. 20000. Know how to grab this deal.

Updated on: Apr 21 2023, 19:19 IST
Want to buy Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G? Check its performance in 5 points
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G
1/5 Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G: Design- The phone comes with a minimal and classy look, easily grabbing your attention. Though perceived as a mid-range segment phone, holding it in your hand imparts a premium feel. Similar to the Find X5 Pro launched in the international market, the Reno 8 Pro gets a glass back cover that gradually fuses into the standalone camera bump. The cameras are paired with the Ring Flash on the rear which only enhances the beauty of the phone. The Reno 8 Pro is lightweight (183 g), thin (7.34 mm) and gets a boxy look. (Priya/HT Tech)
2/5 Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G: Display- The phone gets a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with slim bezels and a refresh rate of 120Hz (Max). Oppo finally goes to a 120hz panel and the differences are immediately noticeable. The display is smooth and it feels flawless while scrolling. The AMOLED display allows for great colors and contrasts. Even the bezels are minimal. (Priya / HT Tech)
3/5 Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G: Performance- Available only in one variant of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G gets power from the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX 5G SoC. Also, with the presence of ColorOS12.1 on top of Android 12, the phone manages to handle every task with ease without showing any sign of lag. However, with the price tag the Reno 8 Pro comes attached with, seeing preloaded apps and bloatware was a huge disappointment. You may also get annoyed with the unnecessary notifications pushed by the browser app. (Priya/HT Tech)
4/5 Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G: Cameras- Powered by Oppo’s MariSilicon X Imaging NPU and Dual Sony Flagship Sensors (IMX766 & IMX709), the Reno 8 Pro 5G gets a 50MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle camera, and 2MP macro camera. At the front, you get a 32MP selfie camera along with Sony IMX709 RGBW Sensor. The images clicked in the daylight with the main camera are satisfactory, showing every minute detail, and the colours captured were true to life. The front camera performance was also decent, however, the pictures seemed over exposed and enhanced. (Priya/HT Tech)
5/5 Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G: Battery- The phone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and gets the support of the 80W SUPERVOOC charger. The phone can easily survive a day with your regular phone stuff. While coming to the charging capabilities, the company claims the phone can charge 50 percent of the battery in 11 minutes. And to my surprise, the phone did charge FAST! It took around half an hour to charge to 100 percent from 10. (Priya/HT Tech)
Oppo Reno8 5G
Here is all you need to know about the Oppo Reno8 5G price and offer details. (Oppo)

Looking for a smartphone with good cameras, a decent performance to manage day-to-day tasks and fast charging? This Oppo Reno8 5G deal will be one of the best options for you! And it may have become even more interesting with the latest price cut rolled out by Amazon. The Oppo Reno8 5G can be availed today with a huge discount and other offers such as bank discounts and exchange deals. Wondering how much it will cost you? Check out this Oppo Reno8 deal and save a whopping amount.

Oppo Reno8 5G price cut

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Oppo Reno8 5G in Shimmer Black colour is available at a discount of 32 percent. Currently, you can find it priced at just Rs. 26500. It can be known that the listed retail price of the phone is Rs. 38999, which means that you will be able to save a whopping amount on this phone without any bank offers or exchange deals.

But that's not all! The cost of the Oppo Reno8 5G can be reduced further by opting for the exchange offer on Amazon. In the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs. 25000 further off on the phone. Plus, instant discount of up to Rs. 250 off while completing the payment via HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card.

However, you may not get the whole value of the exchange deal, as the maximum discount will depend on the resale value of your old smartphone. Still, it will help you to get the Oppo Reno8 for under Rs. 20000 with the help of bank offers and exchange deal.

Oppo Reno8 Specs and features at a glance

The Reno8 brings the performance of the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and supports 80W Supervooc charging support. It also features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Talking about its main highlight, the cameras, the Oppo Reno8 boasts a 50MP main camera of Sony IMX766 coupled with 8MP and 2MP macro cameras.

First Published Date: 21 Apr, 19:17 IST
