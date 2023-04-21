Surreal deal! Amazon cuts Oppo Reno8 price under Rs. 20000 from 38999

Looking for a smartphone with good cameras, a decent performance to manage day-to-day tasks and fast charging? This Oppo Reno8 5G deal will be one of the best options for you! And it may have become even more interesting with the latest price cut rolled out by Amazon. The Oppo Reno8 5G can be availed today with a huge discount and other offers such as bank discounts and exchange deals. Wondering how much it will cost you? Check out this Oppo Reno8 deal and save a whopping amount.

Oppo Reno8 5G price cut

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Oppo Reno8 5G in Shimmer Black colour is available at a discount of 32 percent. Currently, you can find it priced at just Rs. 26500. It can be known that the listed retail price of the phone is Rs. 38999, which means that you will be able to save a whopping amount on this phone without any bank offers or exchange deals.

But that's not all! The cost of the Oppo Reno8 5G can be reduced further by opting for the exchange offer on Amazon. In the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs. 25000 further off on the phone. Plus, instant discount of up to Rs. 250 off while completing the payment via HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0B7WXLQKL

However, you may not get the whole value of the exchange deal, as the maximum discount will depend on the resale value of your old smartphone. Still, it will help you to get the Oppo Reno8 for under Rs. 20000 with the help of bank offers and exchange deal.

Oppo Reno8 Specs and features at a glance

The Reno8 brings the performance of the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and supports 80W Supervooc charging support. It also features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Talking about its main highlight, the cameras, the Oppo Reno8 boasts a 50MP main camera of Sony IMX766 coupled with 8MP and 2MP macro cameras.