SURREAL price cut! Buy Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for JUST Rs. 42999 instead of Rs. 101999

    Take advantage of the latest Flipkart offer to own the incredible Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for just Rs. 49999. Price cut brings it down from Rs. 101999 to just Rs. 42999. Check details.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 18 2023, 13:56 IST
    Know all about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut on Flipkart. (HT Tech)

    Even with the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus continues to be one of the top-performing smartphones in the market, boasting an impressive large display, premium-grade cameras, and a fast chipset. And if the Galaxy S23 series seems too expensive to you, you can instead opt for the previous year model Galaxy S22 because there is a huge discount on it. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut slashes its price from Rs. 101999 to just Rs. 42999, including exchange offers. Check the details.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut on Flipkart

    On Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus retails for Rs. 101999. The premium smartphone has recently seen a dip in its price and is now available for a nice discount. The smartphone has a 31 percent flat discount, which means buyers can save 32000 on the smartphone. Thus, after the discount, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut only requires you to pay Rs. 69999 to take it home. This part of the deal does not involve exchange offers, however, if you have a smartphone lying around, you can further reduce its price.

    Flipkart is also offering an amazing exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can get up to Rs. 27000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area. Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus to just Rs. 42999.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Bank Offers

    You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Get 10 percent on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023. If this offer has piqued your interest, you can visit the Flipkart website or app for more information.

    First Published Date: 18 Mar, 13:56 IST
