Sweet deal! Amazon knocks down Samsung Galaxy S22 price to 44499 from 85999

    For those who are moving from a budget or mid-range smartphone to a premium one, the Samsung Galaxy S22 holds some refreshing features. Samsung has launched the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 recently, but its sky-soaring starting price of Rs. 79999 can be off-putting. On the other hand, the year-old Samsung Galaxy S22 has almost everything that you need from a flagship smartphone and it comes at a much cheaper price especially after Amazon rolled out a massive discount.

    The phone packs a 6.1-inch display and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for fast performance. For photography, it boasts a 50MP wide primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide sensor for exceptional photography. A 10MP front camera is available for selfies. With Samsung's 4-year extended software support, the Galaxy S22 is a great alternative to the top-of-the-line S23. And when you know that you can save huge amounts of money, then this flagship deal turns even more impressive. Here's how to save the maximum amount on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Amazon deal.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut on Amazon

    After the launch of the Galaxy S23, the company has announced a huge price drop on the Galaxy S22. The entry-level Samsung Galaxy S22 is now available at a starting price of Rs. 57999 for the 128GB storage variant on Amazon. Originally, the Galaxy S22 used to cost Rs. 85999, which makes it a flat 33 percent discount.

    B09SH9D45B

    That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22. You can get a 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Amex Credit Card and a Standard Chartered Bank credit card. Moreover, there's a no-cost EMI option, meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without the hassle of paying any interest.

    On top of it, Amazon is also offering an exchange deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22. You can get up to Rs. 12000 off if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

    Both these offers combined can knock down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 to just Rs. 44499.

    First Published Date: 19 Feb, 14:24 IST
