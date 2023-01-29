    Trending News

    Sweet deal! Samsung Galaxy A73 price drops to 17999 from 47490

    Save a massive amount on a phone before the Flipkart Sale ends! Get Samsung Galaxy A73 worth Rs. 47490 for just Rs. 17999.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 29 2023, 18:41 IST
    Looking for a good mid-range smartphone at an affordable rate? Check out Samsung Galaxy A73 price drop. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    If you are looking for an all-rounder mid-range smartphone that takes care of your daily needs, which includes good cameras and long battery life, then Samsung Galaxy A73 is perfect for you! The best part is that it is cheaper than before due to the on-going Flipkart 'Mobile Phones Electronics Sale'.

    Samsung Galaxy A73 price cut

    The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A73 is originally priced at Rs. 47490 on Flipkart. However, the ecommerce major has announced a stellar offer on it where it can be yours for just 17999!

    Flipkart is initially offering an 11 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy A73 after which it is available for Rs. 41999. That's not all. You can further reduce the price by opting for exchange offers and bank benefits.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0B4S4ZT4W

    Flipkart is offering plenty of bank offers that you can avail to make this deal even sweeter. You can nab Rs. 2000 instant discount on credit and debit card transactions. Apart from these, Flipkart is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy A73. You can get up to Rs. 22000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy A73 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, hence you may not receive the full amount of the exchange deal.

    However, while fulfilling all the conditions, both these offers combined take the price of the Samsung Galaxy A73 down to just Rs. 17999!

    Samsung Galaxy A73 in brief

    At this price, you can enjoy the performance of the Snapdragon 778G chipset, longer battery life, and good cameras headlined by the 108MP and 12MP + 5MP + 5MP secondary cameras. For selfies, it gets a 32MP front camera. Plus, with 4 years of OS and 5 years of security support, it makes a good case for longevity as well.

    Samsung Galaxy S23

    In the meanwhile, Samsung is preparing for its big day! The all-new premium Samsung Galaxy S23 is set to be launched! The company is gearing up to launch the new flagship series on February 1. This premium, feature-loaded smartphone comes at a hefty price.

    First Published Date: 29 Jan, 18:41 IST
