Sweet deal! Samsung Galaxy M33 price drops to just Rs. 2049; Save Rs. 22950

Save big with this Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut. This sweet deal lets you nab the Rs. 24999 smartphone for a fraction of the price.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 05 2023, 11:27 IST
Top 5 Samsung Galaxy phones with big discounts on Amazon-M33 5G, S20 FE 5G, A23 and more
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
1/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: The device with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in Emerald Brown is available on Amazon at a discount of 32 percent. Originally priced at Rs. 24999, the phone is currently available for Rs. 16999. You can avail exchange offers too to get further off of up to Rs. 13300. With both the discount and exchange offer, the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 3699. You can avail bank offers too. (HT Tech)
2/5 Samsung Galaxy A23: With a discount of 23 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone in blue is available for Rs. 18499 against Rs. 23990 on Amazon today. If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can exchange it to get further off of up to Rs. 13300. Along with these, bank offers can be availed too. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
3/5 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: The phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in cloud mint color option gets a 56 percent discount on Amazon today. The phone with the retail price of Rs. 74990 is currently priced at Rs. 32990. The phone can be availed with the exchange and bank offers too. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 13300 off. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
4/5 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is currently priced at Rs. 24999, after receiving a discount of 24 percent. You can get further off of up to Rs. 13300 if you avail the exchange offer. Amazon is offering several bank offers on the phone too. (Samsung)
5/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the premium Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available at a discount of 38 percent for 52999. Also, your old smartphone can fetch you further off of up to Rs. 13300 if you exchange it. Bank offers can be availed on the phone too. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut lets you buy the smartphone for just Rs. 2049. Know all the details. (HT Tech/Himani Jha)

If you are someone who loves binge watching on their smartphones, then using a Samsung smartphone with a large display is the way to go. Samsung is a pioneer in creating great displays to the point that even Apple uses them in its iPhones. And if you are looking for a great deal on such a Samsung smartphone, you are in luck. There is an amazing Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut on Amazon which slashes its price from Rs. 24999 to just Rs. 2049 including exchange offer. Check below to know how you can take advantage of this deal.

Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy M33 is a midrange smartphone which retails at Rs. 24999 on Amazon. However, for a limited period, there is an exciting price cut on the smartphone. There is a flat 28 percent discount on the 6GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone. This translates to a discount of Rs. 7000 on the phone. After the discount, you only need to pay Rs. 17999 on the Samsung Galaxy M33. This part of the deal is free of any exchange deals or bank offers and you can simply put the smartphone in the cart and check out. But if you are interested in slashing the price further, you can also take advantage of the exchange offer on the platform.

Currently, there is also an exchange offer on the smartphone worth Rs. 15950. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. Still, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy M33 home for just Rs. 2049. If this deal has piqued your interest, you can visit the Amazon app or website to know more.

What does the Samsung Galaxy M33 offer

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor with 12 band support for a 5G experience. The phone gets a 6.6-inch LCD Display and runs on Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. Also, it sports a quad camera setup with 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

First Published Date: 05 Apr, 11:22 IST
