Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and V Flip 2 now available for pre-order with exclusive benefits: Check price, specs and more

Tecno has announced the upcoming release of its new foldable smartphones, the Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2. Though the company has not yet disclosed the final pricing and full specifications, customers in Ghana can now pre-order these devices. The pre-order period runs from August 19 to August 24, 2024, offering exclusive benefits to early buyers.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and V Flip 2: Pre-Order Details and Offers

Ghanaians interested in pre-ordering can do so by placing a deposit of GHS 1,500 (approximately ₹8,100). Those who pre-order will receive a gift box containing a Bluetooth speaker, a flask, a travel bag, and a Watch 3. Additional benefits include 15GB of MTN data valid for six months, 180 days of screen insurance, and a 12+1 month insurance policy. However the X post and pre-order details have been now deleted as reported by the GSMarena.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and V Flip 2: Design and Features

Tecno has yet to release the complete specifications for these foldables, but initial images and details have emerged. The Phantom V Fold 2 features a large rectangular camera module on its back, similar to the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3. This module is expected to include a triple-camera setup with at least one 50MP sensor. The device will also have a large cover screen with a centrally placed punch-hole camera and a slim profile with a unique textured back panel.

The Phantom V Flip 2 is expected to feature a larger rear cover screen compared to its predecessor, wrapping around the dual-camera system. This design is akin to Motorola's Razr phones. The Flip 2 will likely have a boxy chassis similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and will be offered in a gold colour option.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and V Flip 2: Expected Specifications

Rumours suggest that the Phantom V Fold 2 will use the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. It is expected to run on Android 14 and have a 5,610mAh battery, an upgrade from the previous model's 5,000mAh battery. On the other hand, the Phantom V Flip 2 may feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC and will also run on Android 14. This model is rumoured to come with a 4,590mAh battery with 70W fast charging support, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and V Flip 2: Possible India Launch

Both foldables have been listed on certification sites, including BIS, indicating a potential launch in India. As the pre-order period concludes, more information on specifications and official pricing is expected to be announced soon.